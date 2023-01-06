Scores and player statistics for Galveston County boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 82, Clear Lake 48
HOUSTON
The Dickinson Gators picked up an important district road win in emphatic fashion with a rout at Clear Lake on Friday night.
Leading the Gators were Qasim Boyd (28 points, six steals), Zyon Little (19 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, four blocks) and Keke Leach (13 points).
Dickinson (2-1 in District 24-6A) returns to action 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Creek (0-2).
Clear Falls 83, Brazoswood 47
CLUTE
The Clear Falls Knights took care of business on the road at Brazoswood on Friday night to stay unblemished in district play.
The Knights got strong showings from Orlando Horton Jr. (21 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists), Josh Moore (16 points, six assists), Corey Kelly (11 points, nine rebounds) and Javon Murray (10 points, 10 rebounds).
Clear Falls (3-0 in District 24-6A) will be back at it 7 p.m. Tuesday at home against Clear Lake (1-2).
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 65, Angleton 63
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians picked up a hard-fought win over a tough Angleton at home Friday night.
Nick Jaco poured in 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Indians. Ivan Lloyd added 19 points, and Ty Clark chipped in 13 points.
Santa Fe (2-1 in District 18-5A) will try to build on the momentum of the big-time win in its next game, which will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Friendswood (1-1).
Bye: Friendswood
DISTRICT 26-4A
La Marque 68, West Columbia 39
LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars snapped out of a tough start to district play with an emphatic win over Columbia at home Friday night.
Top scorers for the Cougars were Xavier Clayton with 23 points, Jasiya Johnson with 14 points, Herman Raleigh with 12 points and Quintrell Hampton with 10 points.
La Marque (1-2 in District 26-4A) try to keep the good times rolling in its next game, which is set for 6:30 p.m. at Sweeny.
TAPPS DISTRICT 6-2A
O’Connell 79, Bryan St. Joseph 45
BRYAN
The O’Connell Buccaneers built a solid early lead and never really looked back to pick up a district win over St. Joseph on the road Friday night.
Guiding the way for the Bucs were Khristian Johnson (26 points), Kristopher Johnson (19 points), Nic Alexander (14 points), Nic Gonzalez (12 points) and Braylyn Johnigan (seven points).
O’Connell (2-0 in District 6-2A) will be right back at it with another road district game 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Houston Chinquapin.
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 74, Van Vleck 22
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
