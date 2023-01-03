Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 102, Brazoswood 48
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators began the new year with a bang on their home floor, blowing out Brazoswood in district action Tuesday night.
Leading the Gators were Qasim Boyd (20 points, 11 assists, five steals) and Zyon Little (18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals).
Dickinson (1-1 in District 24-6A) returns to action 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake (1-1).
Other scores:
Clear Springs 59, Clear Lake 37
Clear Brook 53, Clear Creek 49
Bye: Clear Falls
TAPPS NON-DISTRICT
O’Connell 75, Baytown Christian 52
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers started fast and got a balanced scoring effort to ease past Baytown Christian in non-district action Tuesday night at home.
O’Connell raced out to a 26-10 lead through one quarter, boosted that lead to a commanding 46-22 edge at halftime, and went into the final quarter ahead 69-31.
Top showings from the Bucs came from Khristian Johnson (18 points, nine rebounds), Kristopher Johnson (14 points, six rebounds, six assists), Nic Alexander (12 points, five rebounds), Braylan Johnigan (10 points), Lonndon Beal (10 points) and Nic Gonzalez.
O’Connell will get back into its district mix with a 6 p.m. game Friday at Bryan St. Joseph.
DISTRICT 18-5A SCORES
Texas City 77, La Porte 57
Angleton 48, Friendswood 42
DISTRICT 26-4A SCORE
Iowa Colony 56, La Marque 28
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 110, Houston Harmony 31
