Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 83, Brazoswood 39
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers started off the second half of district play with a bang, defending their home court Wednesday in a blowout of Brazoswood.
Ten different Chargers players scored three or more points in the game, led by Alec Belter (15 points), Ricky Young (14 points), Marco Assirifix (12 points) and Izu Emelife (11 points) in double figures.
Up next for Clear Springs (5-2 in District 24-6A) is a key road game at Clear Lake (5-2), which is set for a 1 p.m. tip-off Saturday.
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT 18-5A
Ball High 70, Friendswood 37
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors got off to a fast start and never looked back in their home victory Wednesday over the Friendswood Mustangs, emphatically avenging a first-half-of-district defeat.
Leading the Tors were Will Cianfrini (18 points, five rebounds), Malcolm Simpson (16 points, nine rebounds, four blocks) and Vernon Webb (16 points).
Player statistics for Friendswood weren’t immediately available.
Ball High (4-3 in District 18-5A) has another pivotal matchup ahead, traveling to take on Santa Fe (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Manvel 45, Texas City 41
MANVEL
In another tightly contested, defensive affair between the two sides, this time it was Manvel defending its home floor with a close win over the Texas City Stings on Wednesday night.
Clovis McCain led the Stings with 18 points and six rebounds.
Texas City (5-2 in District 18-5A) will now look to bounce back when the team hosts La Porte (2-5) at 7 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 26-4A
Stafford 47, La Marque 43
STAFFORD
While the La Marque Cougars had a better showing in the matchup this time around, they fell just short on the road Wednesday night against Stafford.
Top scorers for the Cougars were Herman Raleigh (14 points), Xavier Clayton (13 points) and Talbert Jones (10 points).
Another tough matchup awaits La Marque (4-3 in District 26-4A) when it hosts Iowa Colony (6-1) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
