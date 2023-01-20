web only Boys basketball roundup for Jan. 20, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 20, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketballDISTRICT 24-6A SCORESClear Lake 60, Clear Creek 54Bye: DickinsonDISTRICT 18-5ABall High 71, Angleton 54GALVESTONThe Ball High Tors started Friday night’s home game fast and never really looked back as they came away with a key district win over Angleton.All 11 Tors players scored in the game, led by London Deyon (15 points, five rebounds), Taj’ Petteway (10 points), Vernon Webb (nine points) and Will Cianfrini (eight points, 10 rebounds).Ball High (3-3 in District 18-5A) look to try to separate in the very crowded district standings in its next game, which will be 7 p.m. Tuesday back at home against Friendswood (3-3).Manvel 72, Santa Fe 52MANVELA tough and talented Manvel team on its home floor proved to be too much for the Santa Fe Indians to overcome in district basketball action Friday night.Top performers for the Indians were Ivan Lloyd (20 points) and Nick Jaco (17 points, 15 rebounds).Santa Fe (3-3 in District 18-5A) will try to bounce back 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Porte (2-4).Friendswood 61, La Porte 59 (OT)LA PORTEIn a total team effort, the Friendswood Mustangs shrugged off a slow start on the road Friday night for an exciting overtime win at La Porte.Dyllan Baker led the Mustangs in scoring with 18 points, including the game-tying lay-in to send the game into OT. Adam Buffington wasn’t far behind with 17 points.Friendswood (3-3 in District 18-5A) will have yet another tough district battle on its schedule next with a road trip to Galveston to face Ball High (3-3).Bye: Texas CityDISTRICT 26-4ALa Marque 74, Brazosport 52LA MARQUEThe La Marque Cougars closed out the first round of district play at home Friday night in emphatic fashion, with their rout of Brazosport marking their fourth consecutive 26-4A win.Leading the way for the Cougars were Herman Raleigh (31 points), Xavier Clayton (26 points) and Talbert Jones (10 points).La Marque (4-2 in District 26-4A) will try to avenge one of its first-round district losses in its next game, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stafford.Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews 