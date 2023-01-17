Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORE
Brazoswood 58, Clear Creek 52
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 47, Texas City 46
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians battled to both defend their home floor and to hand the Texas City Stings their first district loss of the season in a tight ballgame Tuesday night.
Leading scorers for the Indians were Nick Jaco with 15 points and Ivan Lloyd with 11 points.
Top performers for the Stings were Clovis McCain (26 points, six rebounds) and Glenn Parker (seven points, 12 rebounds).
Up next for Santa Fe (3-2 in District 18-5A) will be a tough road game 7 p.m. Friday at Manvel (3-2). Following a bye Friday, Texas City (5-1) look to bounce back 7 p.m. next Tuesday, also at Manvel.
Other score:
Manvel 71, Friendswood 49
Bye: Ball High
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 106, Brazos 26
TAPPS DISTRICT 6-2A
O’Connell 82, Beaumont Legacy 49
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers cranked up the heat in the second and third quarters to put a close game out of reach Tuesday night at home against Legacy.
After winning the first quarter 18-12, O’Connell ballooned that lead to 45-24 by halftime and put the game further out of reach by taking a commanding 69-32 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Khristian Johnson stuffed the stat sheets with 19 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steal, while twin bother Kristopher Johnson added a double-double of his own with 18 points 10 rebounds and four steals to lead the Bucs.
Nic Gonzalez added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Braylyn Johnigan had another strong defensive outing with nine points and five steals. Also chipping in were Nic Alexander (eight points, three steals) and Lonndon Beal (seven points).
O’Connell (7-0 in District 6-2A) continue a busy week and tip off the second round of district play 6 p.m. Thursday at Houston Grace Christian.
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
