Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 70, Clear Creek 56
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights rebounded from a tough setback Tuesday to win a rugged road game on Friday, topping the Clear Creek Wildcats.
Leading the Knights were Orlando Horton Jr. (21 points, six assists, five rebounds), Corey Kelly (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Jack Foley (10 points).
Player statistics for the Wildcats weren’t immediately available.
Both teams are set to return to action 7 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Falls (4-1 in District 24-6A) will be at Clear Brook (2-2), while Clear Creek (0-4) looks to halt its losing skid at home against Brazoswood (0-4).
Other score:
Dickinson 65, Clear Brook 40
Bye: Clear Springs
DISTRICT 18-5A
La Porte 60, Ball High 59
LA PORTE
An up-and-down run through 18-5A play for the Ball High Tors continued with a tough road loss Friday night against a previously winless in district La Porte team, which had the hot hand with 12 made 3-pointers in the game.
Top performers for the Tors were Will Cianfrini (23 points, six rebounds), Vernon Webb (12 points, five rebounds) and London Deyon (11 points, eight rebounds).
Following a bye Tuesday, Ball High (2-3 in District 18-5A) will look to bounce back 7 p.m. next Friday at home against Angleton (1-3).
Bye: Santa Fe
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
