Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 60, Clear Creek 48
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators managed to fend off a scrappy effort from the Clear Creek Wildcats to come away with their third straight district win Tuesday night on their home floor.
Qasim Boyd poured in 28 points and added four steals and four assists to lead the Gators. David Chong added seven points and five assists.
Player statistics for the Wildcats weren’t immediately available.
Dickinson (3-1 in District 24-6A) will have another tough challenge ahead, making the trip to Clear Brook (2-1) for a 7 p.m. tip-off Friday. Clear Creek (0-3) seeks to halt its district skid 7 p.m. Friday at home against Clear Falls (2-1).
Clear Brook 59, Clear Springs 53 (2 OT)
LEAGUE CITY
In a district bout too close to be decided in regulation, the Clear Springs Chargers came up just a little short in double overtime against Clear Brook at home Tuesday night.
Ja’Michael Young (26 points) and Broderick Jackson Jr. (24 points) carried the load for the Wolverines with a combined 50 points.
The Chargers were led by David Emelife with 20 points, with Ricky Young tallying nine points and Brendan Malloy and Michael Sylvalie each chipping in seven points.
Clear Springs (3-1 in District 24-6A) has a bye Friday and then returns to league action 7 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Dickinson (3-1).
Clear Lake 77, Clear Falls 76
HOUSTON
A last-second drive to the basket by Clear Lake’s Ethan Landers provided the game-winning score, as Clear Falls’ answer at the other end fell just short, and the Falcons pulled off a thrilling upset road win over the Knights on Tuesday.
Landers finished with 29 points, and Jerrick Guidry had 26 points to lead the Falcons.
Top performers for the Knights were Orlando Horton Jr. (26 points), Josh Moore (17 points) and Corey Kelly (16 points).
Clear Falls (2-1 in District 24-6A) will look to bounce back at Clear Creek (0-3).
DISTRICT 18-5A
Ball High 60, Manvel 49
MANVEL
The Ball High Tors played strong defense in the first half and saw their shots starting falling more in the second half to pick up a huge district home win Tuesday night over Manvel.
Leading the Tors were Will Cianfrini (20 points, nine rebounds), London Deyon (15 points, seven rebounds) and Vernon Webb (10 points).
Ball High (2-2 in District 18-5A) will next travel to take on La Porte (0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Texas City 53, Angleton 36
ANGLETON
The Texas City Stings picked up an impressive road victory to remain unbeaten in district play Tuesday night at Angleton.
Clovis McCain led the Stings with a near-triple double (19 points, 12 steals, nine rebounds). Marquis Thompson chimed in with 11 points, Anson Johnson Jr. finished with nine points and eight rebounds, and Glenn Parker totaled seven points and seven rebounds.
Texas City (4-0 in District 18-5A) will look to remain atop the standings when it hosts county rival Friendswood (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Friendswood 61, Santa Fe 54
FRIENDSWOOD
In what is shaping up to be a razor-close district, the Friendswood Mustangs tallied a key win by defending their home floor against the Santa Fe Indians on Tuesday night.
The Mustangs were led by Dyllan Baker (18 points, six rebounds, six assists), Ben Burke (17 points) and Luke Ballard (10 points).
Nico Jaco recorded a double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds) to lead the Indians, with Ivan Lloyd chipping in 10 points.
Friendswood (2-1 in District 18-5A) will try to carry the momentum into a showdown at first-place Texas City (4-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. Santa Fe (2-2) has a bye Friday before returning to district action 7 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Texas City.
DISTRICT 26-4A
La Marque 72, Sweeny 48
SWEENY
The La Marque Cougars continued a positive winning trend with a district dub on the road Tuesday night at Sweeny.
Xavier Clayton poured in 27 points to lead the Cougars. Jasiya Johnson added 11 points, while Je'Caryous Oliver chimed in with 10 points.
La Marque (2-2 in District 26-4A) will be back in action 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Bay City.
DISTRICT 24-3A SCORE
Hitchcock 98, Danbury 51
TAPPS DISTRICT 6-2A
O’Connell 73, Spring Providence Classical 37
GALVESTON
The O’Connell Buccaneers used a strong defense and a steady offense to cruise to another district rout, this time Tuesday at home against Providence Classical.
Khristian Johnson stuffed the stat sheets with 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals to lead the Bucs. Kristopher Johnson added 18 points, nine steals and seven rebounds. Braylyn Johnigan added 14 points and four steal, and Nic Alexander had 10 points and four rebounds.
O’Connell (4-0 in District 6-2A) will look to remain on top of the district standings when the team makes the road trip to face Conroe Covenant at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
