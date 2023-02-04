Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 66, Clear Creek 41
LEAGUE CITY
The Dickinson Gators maintained their slim lead atop the District 24-6A standings by taking care of business on the road Saturday afternoon against the Clear Creek Wildcats.
Qasim Boys led the Gators with 23 points and five steals. Zyon Little added 17 points, and David Chong finished with 13 points and three steals.
Statistics for the Wildcats weren’t immediately available.
Both teams return to action 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dickinson (8-2 in District 24-6A) hosts Clear Brook (5-4), while Clear Creek (0-9) will be at Clear Falls (7-2).
Clear Falls 63, Clear Lake 58
HOUSTON
The Clear Falls Knights avenged a first-half-of-district loss by fending off Clear Lake in a close game Saturday afternoon at Krueger Field House.
Corey Kelly provided a solid presence for the Knights with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Josh Moore added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Orlando Horton Jr. kicked in 13 points, four assists and four rebounds.
Clear Falls (7-2 in District 24-6A) will look to keep up its winning ways when it hosts Clear Brook (5-4) at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
TAPPS DISTRICT 6-2A
O'Connell 68, Bryan Allen Academy 55
BRYAN
The O'Connell Buccaneers struggled at times, but ultimately prevailed for a quality win over Allen Academy on the road Saturday afternoon.
Leading the way for the Bucs were Khristian Johnson (18 points), Nic Alexander (17 points), Kristopher Johnson (10 points, 12 rebounds), Lonndon Beal (nine points), Nic Gonzalez (seven points) and Braylyn Johnigan (seven points). Johnigan also held Allen Academy's leading scorer to just five points.
O'Connell (11-1 in District 6-2A) closes out the season with road games on consecutive nights, starting with a matchup at Spring Providence Classical at 7 p.m. Monday.
