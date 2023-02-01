Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 123, Brazoswood 62
LEAGUE CITY
A special senior class for the Clear Falls Knights boys basketball team put themselves in the program record books on senior night Wednesday, shattering the previous program record for single-game scoring of 95 points in a rout of Brazoswood.
Seven Knights scored at least eight points in the romp: Orlando Horton Jr. (27 points, six assists, six rebounds), Josh Moore (19 points, 10 assists), Javon Murray (18 points, six rebounds), Corey Kelly (16 points), Jack Foley (12 points), Prince Hegwood (eight points, seven assists, five rebounds) and Caden Steward (eight points, 10 rebounds).
Clear Falls (6-2 in District 24-6A) look to stay in the hunt for the district crown in the team’s next game, which will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Clear Lake (5-4).
Other game:
Clear Springs (W) vs. Clear Creek (score N/A)
TAPPS DISTRICT 6-2A
O’Connell 106, Houston Chinquapin 9
GALVESTON
In their regular season home finale Wednesday night and a game rescheduled from last week, the O’Connell Buccaneers dominated from the outset in their blowout win over Chinquapin.
Chinquapin scored no more than three points in a single quarter, and O’Connell led by a whopping 69-4 tally at halftime.
Six Bucs players reached double-digit scoring in the rout: Khristian Johnson (18 points, seven rebounds, five assists), Nic Alexander (18 points, five rebounds, five steals), Nic Gonzalez (17 points, 11 rebounds), Kristopher Johnson (12 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, nine steals), Braylyn Johnigan (11 points, three steals) and Lonndon Beal (10 points).
O’Connell (10-1 in District 6-2A) continue a busy week with a trip to Bryan Allen Academy for a 1:30 p.m. game Saturday.
Editor’s note:Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.