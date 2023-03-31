Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 10, Dickinson 1
DICKINSON
The Clear Falls Knights steadily built their lead more and more until they left the field in Dickinson with a solid win over the Gators on Friday night.
Clear Falls got rolling early with a three-run top of the first inning, and then the teams swapped a run each in the third inning for a 4-1 score. After that, the Knights scored a run in every inning — including a three-run top of the fifth for the decisive victory.
The Knights banged out 12 base hits in the game, which included standout performances at the plate from Alex Kudler (4-for-5, one RBI, one run) and Jones Major (2-for-3, five RBIs, two doubles, two walks).
Clear Falls’ pitching surrendered just one hit and one unearned run thanks to the combined efforts of David Ramirez (3.1 innings, one hit, one unearned run, one walk, nine strikeouts), Cam Roberson (2.2 innings, one walk, two strikeouts) and Logan Sanders (one inning, one walk, one strikeout).
The Knights’ (5-1 in District 24-6A) district bye week is next week, and they’ll host a non-district game against Kinkaid at 6 p.m. Tuesday while taking on another non-district foe on the road 5 p.m. Thursday at St. Pius.
The Gators (1-3) try to bounce back in their season series opener against Brazoswood (2-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Other score:
Clear Springs 10, Brazoswood 7
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 18, Texas City 1 (5 innings)
TEXAS CITY
The Friendswood Mustangs’ offense caught fire early for an explosion of runs in Friday night’s win over the Texas City Stings at Robinson Stadium.
The score stood at 4-1 in Friendswood’s favor through the first inning, but then the Mustangs erupted for a 12-run top of the second that put the game away early. Friendswood’s other two runs were scored in the top of the third and top of the fifth.
Boots Landry (2-for-3, five RBIs, two runs) and Dane Perry (2-for-2, two RBIs, two runs, one walk) each blasted home runs for Friendswood.
Also racking up multi-hit games were Collin Goolsby (3-for-3, one RBI, three runs, two doubles), Kyle Lockhart (3-for-4, two RBIs, three runs) and Dawson Hinson (2-for-2, two runs, two walks, double), while leadoff man Peyton Adams reached base three times on walks and had an RBI and three runs scored.
With plenty of run support, the Mustangs were able to show off their pitching depth, as well with four pitchers — Houston Rhodes (two innings, one earned run, one hit, two walks, one strikeout), Jacob Smith (one inning, one strikeout), Eli Hansen (one inning) and Perry (one inning, one hit, one strikeout) — covering five innings of work.
Both teams are back at it 6 p.m. Tuesday. Friendswood (6-0 in District 18-5A) makes the drive to Manvel (0-4), while Texas City (1-5) hosts Santa Fe (1-3).
La Porte 2, Ball High 1
LA PORTE
The Ball High Tors drew first blood but couldn’t sustain enough offense to hang onto an early lead in a tough road setback Friday night at La Porte.
Ball High scored its lone run in the top of the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single from Austen Raines that scored Seth Williams, who smacked a one-out double.
La Porte answered back with both its runs being scored on an error in the bottom of the fifth for the game’s final tally.
The Tors finished with eight hits, with six of those coming from the multi-hit games of Williams (2-for-2, two doubles, one run, one walk), Adam Ochoa (2-for-3) and Tayler Polzin (2-for-3).
Raines (six innings, five hits, two unearned runs, one walk, five strikeouts) was saddled with the tough-luck loss on the mound.
Ball High (3-3 in District 18-5A) has its district bye week next week and returns to 18-5A play 7 p.m. April 11 at Angleton (3-3).
Bye: Santa Fe
