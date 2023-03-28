Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 10, Dickinson 0 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights wasted little time taking over Tuesday’s home game against the Dickinson Gators before making it a run-rule walk-off win late.
With five runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the bottom of the second, the Knights provided an abundance of run support for ace pitcher Alec Beversdorf, who tossed all five innings and gave up just two hits and a walk with eight strikeouts in the shutout win.
In the bottom of the fifth with its 8-0 lead still standing, Clear Falls’ Logan Sanders was hit by a pitch for the bases loaded before an error pushed across the run rule inducing 10th run.
Seven different Knights batters provided the teams’ seven base hits in the game, with Jones Major (1-for-1, two RBIs, one run, two walks) and Matthew Novominsky (1-for-1, three runs, one RBI, one walk, one hit by pitch) each gettin got base three times.
Now, the two teams will close out their season series with a as Clear Falls (4-1 in District 24-6A) makes the short drive for a 6 p.m. game at Dickinson (1-2).
Other score:
Clear Springs 3, Brazoswood 1
Bye: Clear Creek
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 10, Texas City 3
FRIENDSWOOD
The Texas City Stings drew first blood but couldn’t hold down the Friendswood Mustangs’ offensive firepower in Tuesday’s meeting between long-time Galveston County rivals at Bobby Black Field.
Texas City’s 1-0 lead gained in the top of the second inning was quickly answered by a four-run bottom of the third from Friendswood, and then when the Stings trimmed their deficit to 4-3 in the top of the fifth, the Mustangs responded with another four-run inning in the bottom of the fifth.
Then, Friendswood tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth for good measure.
With 11 total base hits, multi-hit games from the Mustangs came from Ryan Duncan (3-for-4, two RBIs, two runs), Peyton Adams (3-for-4, one RBI, one run) and Dane Perry (2-for-3, one run). Boots Landry also kicked in a two-run home run.
Joe Grant (1-for-3, two RBIs) led a Stings offense that was limited to four base hits.
Easton Tumis (six innings, four hits, three walks, two earned runs, 13 strikeouts) got the start and the win on the mound, while Braxton Bela tossed the final inning with a walk, a strikeout and nothing else.
The two sides conclude their season series with Friendswood (5-0 in District 18-5A) visiting Texas City’s (1-4) Robinson Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday.
La Porte 9, Ball High 2
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors started hot but couldn’t maintain their momentum in a tough setback Tuesday night at home against La Porte.
Sully Mixon’s RBI sacrifice fly and Gavin Warren’s RBI single in the bottom of the first inning gave the Tors an early 2-0 lead, but the Bulldogs bit back in the form of a five-run top of the second and tacked on four more runs in the top of the fourth.
Ball High was limited to four hits in the game, two of which came in its two-run bottom of the first inning.
The Tors (3-2 in District 18-5A) close out their season series with La Porte (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday in La Porte.
Bye: Santa Fe
