Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 7, Clear Lake 2
HOUSTON
The Clear Creek Wildcats bounced back from dropping the opener of their series against Clear Lake with a solid road win Friday night.
Clear Creek scored early and often in this one, with a three-run top of the first inning and a four-run top of the third. Clear Lake’s lone runs came in the bottom of the second and bottom of the third.
Scott Martinez, Dylan Russo, Caden Schindler and Walker Hurst each drove in a run for the Wildcats, highlighted by a solo home run and 2-for-4 batting from Hurst.
Connor Clark (six innings, five hits, two earned runs, one walk, seven strikeouts) started and picked up the win on the mound. Jackson Babcock struck out the only batter he faced, while Lyndon Auffarber threw 0.2 innings, gave up a hit and two walks, but escaped a bases-loaded jam with two strikeouts.
Clear Creek (2-2 in District 24-6A) faces Santa Fe on the road 7 p.m. Tuesday and hosts the Indians 6 p.m. Friday while on a bye week from 24-6A play before opening its season series at Clear Brook (2-2) 6 p.m. April 4.
Other score:
Clear Falls (W) vs Clear Springs, N/A
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 18-5A
Ball High 2, Manvel 1
GALVESTON
On a night where Ball High honored one of the best pitchers the school has ever produced, the Tors fittingly came out on top in a pitchers’ duel at home against Manvel on Friday night.
A one-out RBI sacrifice bunt laid down by Corbin Jones in the bottom of the sixth inning provided the go-ahead, game-winning run. Sully Mixon scored the run after leading off with a walk, moving to second base on an error, and tagging up and running to third on a fly out.
A one-out, bases-loaded RBI single from Mixon in the bottom of the third scored the game’s first run. Crossing home plate for the 1-0 lead was Jonah Williams, who was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a Joseph Pena single and made it to third on an error.
Manvel knotted the score 1-1 in the top of the fourth on a run-producing, two-out error.
Austen Raines (six innings, three hits, one unearned run, two walks, seven strikeouts) was the victor on the mound. Kolby Hanson threw a perfect seventh inning with one strikeout for the save.
The Tors (3-1 in District 18-5A) will next have a key series against La Porte, which is scheduled to begin 6 p.m. Friday in Galveston.
Friendswood 5, Santa Fe 4
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a stunning rally and key victory at home Friday night against the Santa Fe Indians.
Collin Goolsby’s two-out, walk-off two-run double capped off Friendswood’s comeback after a two-out RBI single from Ayden Pearce trimmed Santa Fe’s lead to 4-3.
The Mustangs grabbed an early 1-0 lead with Boots Landry’s RBI single, but the Indians flipped the game in their favor with a three-run top of the fourth inning. With two outs, Santa Fe got an RBI single from Steven De Los Santos and back-to-back bases-loaded RBI walks from Trenton Tanner and Kyeler Thompson.
Friendswood and Santa Fe traded runs in the bottom of the fifth (Landry sac fly RBI) and top of the seventh (Lucas Dunn sac fly RBI), respectively, before the Mustangs late-game dramatics.
Finishing with multi-hit games were Kyle Lockhart (3-for-4, three runs) for Friendswood and De Los Santos (2-for-2, one RBI, one run) for Santa Fe.
The Mustangs (4-0 in District 18-5A) are set to open their season series against Texas City (1-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday back at Bobby Black Field.
The Indians (1-3) have two bye-week matchups against Clear Creek — 7 p.m. Tuesday at home and 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Creek — before returning to 18-5A play the following week 6 p.m. April 4 at Texas City’s Robinson Stadium.
Other score:
Angleton 2, Texas City 0
