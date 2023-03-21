Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Lake 6, Clear Creek 3
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but saw Clear Lake rattle off six unanswered runs en route to a tough setback Tuesday night at Mallory Field.
Caden Schindler drove in both runs for the Wildcats, while Scott Martinez (2-for-3, one run) and Jackson Babcock (2-for-3) posted multi-hit games.
Clear Creek (1-2 in District 24-6A) will hope for a better outcome when the teams close out their season series 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake (2-1).
Bye: Dickinson
DISTRICT 18-5A
Ball High 5, Manvel 0
MANVEL
Corbin Jones and Kolby Hanson teamed up for a shutout on the mound to help guide the Ball High Tors to a nice road win Tuesday night at Manvel.
The Tors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third innings when Jonah Williams led off with a single, advanced to third base on a pair of singles from Joseph Pena and Seth Williams, and then scored on a sacrifice bunt laid down by Sully Mixon.
In the top of the fourth Ball High made the score 2-0 in its favor after Jonah Williams drove in Aiden McNamera (who led off reaching base on a catcher’s interference and made it all the way to third on a Tayler Polzin single) with an RBI sac fly.
The Tors then padded their lead to 5-0 with a three-run top of the seventh that included runs scoring on an error, an RBI sac fly from Gavin Warren and a passed ball.
Jones pitched 5.2 innings with five hits, one walk and four strikeouts for the win, and Hanson threw the final 1.1 innings with a hit, a walk and a strikeout for the combined shutout.
Ball High banged out 10 base hits in the game, led by multi-hit outings from Pena (2-for-3, one run) and Seth Williams (2-for-4, one run). McNamara reached base on all three of his plate appearances with a single and two walks.
Now the Tors (2-1 in District 18-5A) will try to complete the series sweep against Manvel (0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Tor Field.
Texas City 2, Angleton 1
TEXAS CITY
Strong pitching and defense led the Texas City Stings to a key home win Tuesday night against Angleton.
After D.J. Fuentes extended the bottom of the third inning with a two-out single, stole second base and moved to third on a Joe Grant single, he raced home on a wild pitch for a 1-0 Stings lead. Then, Joey Duran flared an RBI single for the 2-0 advantage.
Alec Lozano (five innings, three hits, one earned run, six walks, seven strikeouts) got the start and the win on the mound, while Jackson Waggoner tossed a two-inning, scoreless save with two walks and two strikeouts.
Texas City (1-2 in District 18-5A) will now have its sights set on a season sweep of Angleton (0-3) when the season series concludes 6 p.m. Friday at Angleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.