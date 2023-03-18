Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Brook 7, Clear Falls 6 (9 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Brook Wolverines rallied late to avoid a season sweep with a walk-off extra-innings home win Saturday night against the Clear Falls Knights.
Trailing 6-2, Clear Brook scored a run in the bottom of the sixth inning before Francisco Leija hit a solo home run and Ismail Hatamleh blasted a two-run bomb to send the game into extra innings with a three-run bottom of the seventh.
With one out and two runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, Chris Maldonado raked an RBI single for the walk-off win.
Hatamleh (2-for-3, three RBIs, two runs, walk) and Logan Sariga (2-for-4, one run, walk, double) had multi-hit games for the Wolverines.
Leading the Knights hitters were Logan Sanders (2-for-5, one RBI) and Max Williams and Jones Major with a solo home run apiece. Matthew Novominsky reached base three times on a single and two walks, and had an RBI and a run scored.
Clear Falls (1-1 in District 24-6A) has another key district series against Clear Springs (1-1), which begins 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Springs.
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 5, Angleton 1
ANGLETON
The Friendswood Mustangs got a solid combined effort on the pitching mound and grabbed an early lead to pick up a key season series sweep of Angleton with a road win Saturday night.
Friendswood took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning in a two-out rally that saw an RBI single from Kyle Lockhart and an RBI triple from Peyton Adams, who then scored on a wild pitch.
A sacrifice fly drove in Angleton’s lone run in the bottom of the third, but the Mustangs padded their lead in the top of the fifth with a run scoring on a wild pitch and another on an error.
Lockhart got the start and win on the mound, allowing two hits, three walks and one unearned run with five strikeouts in three innings. Houston Rhodes tossed the final four innings, and was pretty much lights out with six strikeouts and just one hit surrendered.
In a game in which Friendswood had just four base hits, Adams led the offense with a 2-for-4 outing.
The Mustangs (2-0 in District 18-5A) will begin a tough season series against Santa Fe (1-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Fe.
