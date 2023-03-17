Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 11, Brazoswood 1 (5 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats overwhelmed Brazoswood early en route to a run-rule home victory Friday night at Mallory Field.
After tallying a run in the bottom of the first inning, the Wildcats pushed a whopping eight runners across home plate in the bottom of the second for a commanding 9-0 lead. Clear Creek tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fourth to push for the run-rule. Brazoswood scored its lone run in the top of the fifth in hopes of extending the game, but the Wildcats shut down the rally for the win.
Connor Clark picked up the win on the mound, giving up just two hits, one walk and one earned run with two strikeouts.
Top hitters for Clear Creek were Jackson Babcock (1-for-3, three RBIs, one run), Caden Schindler (1-for-2, two RBIs), Scott Martinez (2-for-2, one RBI, two runs) and Tyler Austin (2-for-2, three runs).
Up next for the Wildcats (1-1 in District 24-6A) will be the opener of next week’s series against Clear Lake, which is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday back at Mallory Field.
Other score:
Clear Springs 4, Dickinson 3 (8 innings)
Postponed:
Clear Falls at Clear Brook (6 p.m. Saturday)
DISTRICT 18-5A SCORE
La Porte 9, Texas City 2
Postponed: Friendswood at Angleton (3 p.m. Saturday)
