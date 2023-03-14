Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 7, Clear Brook 2
LEAGUE CITY
A late offensive outburst helped the Clear Falls Knights erase — and then some — a 2-0 deficit for a big home win over Clear Brook to start their district season Tuesday afternoon.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, David Ramirez raked a two-run single to tie it, and Max Williams drew a bases-loaded two-out walk for the go-ahead run.
The Knights then padded that lead with a four-run bottom of the sixth inning, getting consecutive one-out, one-run singles from Ramirez and Matthew Novominsky before Noah Paulson clipped a two-run single.
Alec Beversdorf picked up the win on the mound, tossing all seven innings with three hits, one earned run, no walks and four strikeouts.
Having multi-hit games for Clear Falls were Ramirez (2-for-4, three RBIs, two runs), Paulson (2-for-3, two RBIs, one walk) and Austin Rawls (2-for-3).
The Knights close out their season series with Clear Brook at 1 p.m. Friday at Clear Brook.
Brazoswood 11, Clear Creek 7
CLUTE
In the teams’ district opener Tuesday afternoon, the Clear Creek Wildcats didn’t have enough offensive firepower to keep up with the hosts Brazoswood in a high-scoring defeat.
Top batters for the Wildcats were Scott Martinez (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs, two doubles, one steal), Thomas Huang (2-for-4, one RBI, two runs, one triple, two steals) and Aaron Aceves (1-for-2, two RBIs).
Clear Creek will look to bounce back in the second half of the teams’ season series 1 p.m. Friday at Mallory Field.
Other score:
Dickinson 4, Clear Springs 3
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 3, Angleton 2
FRIENDSWOOD
Collin Goolsby smacked a two-out walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning that allowed the No. 1 state-ranked Friendswood Mustangs to slip by Angleton in Tuesday night’s district opener at Bobby Black Field.
Friendswood trailed 2-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Boots Landry blasted a game-tying two-out, two-run home run scoring himself and Peyton Adams, who was hit by a pitch in the previous at-bat.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kyle Lockhart drew a lead-off walk, moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt and tagged up and moved to third before scoring on Goolsby’s game-winning knock.
Easton Tumis threw five innings with two hits, one earned run, four walks and six strikeouts for a no-decision. Houston Rhodes (one hit, one walk, two strikeouts), who picked up the win, and Eli Hansen (one hit, two strikeouts) each tossed an inning of scoreless relief.
The Mustangs go for the season sweep of Angleton at 1 p.m. Friday at Angleton.
Other score:
La Porte 3, Texas City 0
