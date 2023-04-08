Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Brazoswood 6, Dickinson 4
CLUTE
The home team Brazoswood used a late rally to emerge victorious against the visiting Dickinson Gators in a back-and-forth weather-delayed game that began Thursday and ended Saturday.
The two sides were tied 2-2 in the bottom of the second inning Thursday when inclement weather forced the game’s postponement to Saturday afternoon. When action resumed, the Bucs went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the second, and the two sides traded runs after that.
The Gators got game-tying RBI base knocks on a single from Kallen Cram in the top of the third and in the top of the fifth on a steal of home plate by Layden Roque, who doubled earlier in the inning.
But, Brazoswood had an answer each time, culminating in two final go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The teams combined for 22 hits (12 for the Bucs and 10 for the Gators) in the game, with Dickinson getting multi-hit games from Roque (2-for-2, two runs, two walks, double, steal), Payton Young (2-for-2, two walks) and Sammy Skipper (2-for-4, one RBI, double).
The Gators (2-4 in District 24-6A) will try to bounce back in the tightly contested district standings 6 p.m. Tuesday at Clear Lake.
Other scores:
Clear Brook 9, Clear Creek 0
Clear Springs 14, Clear Lake 8, top of the fourth inning (delayed)
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 11, Manvel 0 (5 innings)
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs scored all their runs Thursday before inclement weather postponed their home game against Manvel to Saturday, and then cruised the rest of the way to a run-rule win.
Friendswood scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and seven more in the bottom of the second before the weather delay occurred in the top of the third.
The Mustangs finished with 12 base hits, led by multi-hit games from Baylor Resnick (2-for-2, two RBIs, one run, home run, double) and Boots Landry (2-for-2, two runs). Friendswood also blasted four home runs during the run-rule shortened game, with one apiece from Resnick (solo), Collin Goolsby (inside-the-park, two-run), Dawson Hinson (solo) and Dane Perry (three-run).
Four Mustangs pitchers combined to throw a five-inning, one hit shutout: Kyle Lockhart (2.2 innings, one hit, two walks, three strikeouts), Jacob Smith (win, 0.1 innings, one strikeout), Ray Vazquez (one inning, one strikeout) and Houston Rhodes (one inning, one strikeout).
A huge week awaits Friendswood (8-0 in District 18-5A), as the team opens up its season series with La Porte at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bobby Black Field.
Other scores:
Texas City at Santa Fe, N/A (delayed)
Bye: Ball High
