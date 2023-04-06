web only Baseball roundup for April 6, 2023 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Apr 6, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores for Galveston County high school baseballDISTRICT 24-6A SCORESClear Brook 9, Clear Creek 0Dickinson 2, Brazoswood 2, bottom of second inning (delayed)Bye: Clear FallsDISTRICT 18-5A SCORESFriendswood 11, Manvel 0, top of third inning (delayed)Texas City at Santa Fe, N/ABye: Ball High James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston to host first ever steampunk festivalLeague City Tesla showroom enters slow lane; Frost Bank opens Texas City centerVictim shot 13 times in deadly robbery, examiner saidAttorney General bars doctor from examining Santa Fe shooterBreaking down barriers: Team of blind women to take on IronmanStatue honoring Black Americans stops in GalvestonBlood, guns, tubs of THC at homicide scene, witness saysJudge rejects Galveston County's move to dismiss gerrymandering lawsuitPagourtzis' attorneys seek to disqualify judge over past legal practiceThe Sooki Saga: Teacher rescues former student's dog CollectionsSteampunks gleam in GalvestonTriathletes compete in annual Ironman 70.3 TexasWinners chosen for third week of the FeatherFest PhotoFest ContestWinners announced for week two of the FeatherFest PhotoFest ContestSea turtles released in GalvestonMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealedBluebonnets in bloom CommentedTexas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (138) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (62) The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly? (53) Columnist espoused fascism in Critical Race Theory (51) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (46) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) Guest commentary: Gender science being tainted by political activism (36) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Guest commentary: Let's stand up to Dan Patrick's attack on academic freedom (32)
