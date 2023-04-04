Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 6, Clear Lake 5
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Springs Chargers overcame an early deficit and fended off a late rally to edge Clear Lake at home Tuesday night.
After Clear Lake plated a run in the top of the first, Clear Springs wrested control of the game with a three-run bottom of the second and a two-run bottom of the third.
A bases-loaded walk drawn by Braxton Chehresa and a two-run single from Drew Floyd did the damage for the Chargers in the second, and and consecutive RBI singles from Hunter Heath and Tyler Ryden scored the runs in the third.
The two sides swapped runs in the fifth and sixth innings before the Falcons nearly came back with a three-run top of the seventh.
Recording multi-hit games for Clear Springs were Floyd (2-for-4, three RBIs, one run, solo home run), Dax Massengale (2-for-4, one run, double) and Chris Richnow (2-for-3, two runs).
Ryden (five innings, six hits, two runs, one walk, eight strikeouts) picked up the win on the mound.
The Chargers (4-3 in District 24-6A) and the Falcons (2-3) close out their regular season series, weather permitting, 6 p.m. Thursday at Clear Lake.
Dickinson 9, Brazoswood 4
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators broke open a tied game with a sixth-inning outburst to pick up a needed district win at home Tuesday night over Brazoswood.
Knotted at 4-all in the bottom of the sixth, a no-out, bases-loaded error and a two-run double blasted by Layden Roque put Dickinson ahead 7-4, and a run-scoring wild pitch followed by an RBI sac fly from Kallen Cram padded the Gators’ lead to 9-4.
Brazoswood actually led 4-0 through two-and-a-half innings before Dickinson plated two runs apiece in the bottom of the third and fourth to tie it up.
The Gators got multi-hit games from John Solomon (2-for-4, one RBI, two runs, two steals), Isaac Ramirez (2-for-4, one RBI) and Callen Brantley (2-for-2, one run).
Mason Williams (six innings, five hits, three earned runs, two walks, four strikeouts) got the win on the mound, while Sammy Skipper closed it out with two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
The two teams wrap up their regular season series when Dickinson (2-3 in District 24-6A) makes the trip to Brazoswood (2-5). A 7 p.m. Thursday start is scheduled for that one, weather permitting.
Bye: Clear Falls
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 10, Texas City 1
TEXAS CITY
The Santa Fe Indians scored early and often to log a big win against the Texas City Stings on Tuesday night at Robinson Stadium.
Leading the offensive charge for the Indians were Trenton Tanner (2-for-3, four RBIs, two runs, one home run), Kyeler Thompson (3-for-5, two RBIs, one run) and Braden Castle (2-for-5, one RBI).
Santa Fe starting pitcher gave up one run on nine scattered Stings hits and one walk with nine strikeouts in six innings. Larry Crisler tossed a hit-less, score-less seventh inning with a strikeout to end the game.
Texas City player statistics weren’t immediately available.
The two teams will, weather permitting, face each other again when the Indians (2-3 in District 18-5A) host the Stings (1-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Friendswood 13, Manvel 1 (5 innings)
MANVEL
The No. 1 state-ranked Friendswood Mustangs left little doubt in the game’s outcome by scoring at least one run in every inning — including a six-run top of the fourth — on their way to a run-rule road win Tuesday night over Manvel.
Dane Perry walloped a grand slam home run in that six-run fourth, while multi-hit games were turned in by Collin Goolsby (3-for-3, two RBIs, two runs, two steals), Peyton Adams (2-for-2, one RBI, two runs, two walks, stolen base), Ayden Pearcy (2-for-4, two RBIs, two runs, double), Boots Landry (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs), Drew Smith (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) and Kyle Lockhart (2-for-3, two runs).
In all, the Mustangs banged out 16 base hits in the game.
Getting the win on the mound was Easton Tumis (four innings, three hits, one run, one walk, seven strikeouts). Eli Hansen (one inning, one hit, two strikeouts) finished the game.
Friendswood (7-0 in District 18-5A) looks to continue swinging the hot bats in its rematch against Manvel (0-5) scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Bobby Black Field, weather permitting.
Bye: Ball High
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.