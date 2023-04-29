Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 5, La Porte 0
BAYTOWN
Behind a sterling performance on the mound from Easton Tumis, the Friendswood Mustangs dispatched La Porte in a district championship tiebreaker game Saturday afternoon at R.S. Sterling High School.
Tumis allowed only three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six shutout innings. Houston Rhodes finished off the game, giving up just one hit and nothing else.
Peyton Adams clubbed an RBI double in the top of the third inning to get Friendswood on the scoreboard, and from there, the Mustangs steadily pulled away to close out the win.
Adding to Friendswood's 1-0 lead were Boots Landry with an RBI single in the top of the fifth, Ryan Duncan with an RBI single in the top of the sixth, and Dane Perry and Kyle Lockhart with an RBI single apiece in the top of the seventh.
Adams (2-for-3, one RBI, one run, double), Landry (2-for-4, one RBI, one run, double) and Perry (2-for-4, one RBI).
As the district's No. 1 seed, the Mustangs begin their playoff run against District 17-5A No. 4 seed Port Neches-Groves in a Region III-5A best-of-three bi-district playoff series next week.
Friendswood will be right back at Sterling's field for that series. Game 1 is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Game 2 for 1 p.m. Saturday, and Game 3 (if needed) for 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.
