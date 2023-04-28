Scores and statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Falls 1
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats ended their 2023 campaign on a high note, denying the Clear Falls Knights the chance to celebrate an outright district championship on their home field with a 3-1 win Friday night.
Clear Creek built a 3-0 lead with Jackson Babcock knocking in Caden Schindler (leadoff walk) on a grounder in the top of the first inning, a Scott Martinez RBI single in the top of the third and Ayden Roecker-Allen leadoff home run in the top of the fourth.
Clear Falls’ lone run came on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh.
A team effort between Talan Plott (2.1 innings, three hits, one walk, one strikeout), Connor Clark (three innings, one hit, five walks, two strikeouts) and Dylan Wright (1.2 innings, no hits, one unearned run, one walk, three strikeouts) provided a pitching gem for the Wildcats.
Cam Roberson (2-for-4) had the sole multi-hit game in the contest.
The Knights will begin a playoff run next week with details to be announced.
Other score:
Clear Brook 2, Dickinson 0
Bye: Clear Springs
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 1, Angleton 0
ANGLETON
The Santa Fe Indians got an outstanding performance on the mound from Braden Castle to win a pitchers’ duel at Angleton in their regular season finale.
In a complete-game shutout, Castle only allowed three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in seven innings.
The game was mired in a scoreless draw until the top of the seventh inning when Lucas Dunn led off with a single, and his pinch runner Jayce Richardson moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Nick Jaco, advanced to third on a Caleb Berrow single and scored on Jackson Higgins’ RBI sac fly.
Santa Fe, the third-place finisher in district, will face District 17-5A runners-up Crosby in the bi-district playoffs at a time and date next week to be determined.
