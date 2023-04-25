Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 7, Clear Creek 4
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Falls Knights plated seven runs on just four base hits to keep an outright district championship in play and to top the Clear Creek at Mallory Field on Tuesday.
After Clear Creek took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a two-out solo home run smashed by Tyler Austin, Clear Falls answered with a three-run top of the third thanks to an RBI sacrifice fly from Matthew Novominsky and a two-run error.
The Knights swelled their lead to 6-1 in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Alex Kudler, an RBI single from Logan Sanders and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Cam Roberson.
The Wildcats cut their deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run single from Jackson Babcock before the teams traded runs in the seventh inning — Clear Falls scoring on a fielder’s choice, and Clear Creek knocking in a run on Babcock’s RBI triple.
Kudler (3-for-4, one RBI, three runs, double) had all but one of the Knights’ total base hits, while Babcock (2-for-3, three RBIs, triple) led the Wildcats’ offense.
Alec Beversdorf (seven innings, six hits, four runs, one walk, 10 strikeouts) picked up a hard-fought win on the mound.
Clear Falls (8-3 in District 24-6A) needs only a win in its regular season finale at home 6 p.m. Friday against Clear Creek (3-8) to clinch an outright 24-6A title.
Bye: Clear Springs
DISTRICT 18-5A
Ball High 13, Texas City 3 (5 innings)
TEXAS CITY
The Ball High Tors overcame an early deficit and then unleashed an onslaught of runs late to come away with a needed win Tuesday night against the Texas City Stings at Robinson Stadium.
After the Stings took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Wyatt Pevoto RBI double and a run-scoring error, the Tors evened the score at 2-all in the top of the second when Jonah Williams drew a bases-loaded walk and Corbin Jones, who walked earlier in the inning, came home on a passed ball.
Then, it was pretty much all Ball High from there — adding two more runs in the top of the third (fielder’s choice, error) and another in the top of the fourth (Sully Mixon RBI single) before unleashing an eight-run top of the fifth.
Accounting for the Tors runs in the top of the fifth were a Tayler Polzin three-run triple, a bases-loaded hit batter (Seth Williams), a two-run single from Mixon, a bases-loaded walk issued to Austen Raines and an RBI single from Jones.
The Stings only other run came in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of an RBI double from Tyler Ramos.
Mixon (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run), Jones (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs) and Seth Williams (2-for-3, one RBI, two runs, double) had multi-hit games for Ball High.
The Tors got a combined effort from Norman Jackson (three innings, one hit, one earned run, one walk, three strikeouts) and Jones (two innings, two hits, one earned run, one walk, three strikeouts) on the pitcher’s mound.
Ball High (5-6 in District 18-5A) will look for a win at home 6 p.m. Friday in its regular season finale against Texas City (2-9) to at least force a tiebreaker for the district’s fourth and final playoff spot with Angleton (5-6).
Angleton, which split its season series with the Tors, hosts Santa Fe (7-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in its regular season finale.
Bye: Friendswood
