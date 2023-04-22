Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 7, Dickinson 6 (11 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
The Clear Creek Wildcats were able to win a thriller while also dealing the Dickinson Gators a potential roadblock on their path to the postseason with an extra-innings walk-off victory at Mallory Field on Saturday.
The game-winning RBI knock came off the bat of Will Rogers, whose bunt single in the bottom of the 11th inning drove in Walker Hurst (leadoff double) for the walk-off.
Trailing 3-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, Clear Creek seemingly seized momentum with a four-run frame that featured an RBI sacrifice fly from Aaron Aceves, an RBI bunt single from Tyler Austin and a two-run double from Jackson Babcock.
But, the Wildcats’ 5-3 lead would be short-lived, as the Gators got a run-scoring error, an Isaac Ramirez RBI double and a Layden Roque RBI sac fly to go ahead 6-5 before Clear Creek knotted the score at 6-all in the bottom of the sixth with a run scoring on a wild pitch.
Dickinson got on the scoreboard early with a two-out Ramirez RBI single in the top of the first and an. RBI double from Anthony Fuentes in the top of the sixth before the Wildcats trimmed their deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second on Aceves’ RBI sac bunt.
In the top of the fourth, the Gators went ahead 3-1 on a two-out RBI single from Ramirez.
The two sides combined for an astonishing 32 combined base hits (18 for Clear Creek and 14 for Dickinson).
For the Wildcats, the leading batters were Babcock (5-for-6, two RBIs, double), Dylan Russo (5-for-6, two runs, two doubles), Hurst (3-for-5, two runs, two doubles) and Rogers (2-for-4, one RBI, one run).
Top hitters for the Gators were Ramirez (4-for-6, three RBIs, double), Roque (2-for-4, one RBI, two walks, double) and Fuentes (2-for-5, one RBI, one run, two doubles).
Dylan Wright was the winning pitcher, tossing three scoreless innings of relief with four hits, two walks and two strikeouts.
Both teams close out their regular seasons next week looking to win out and and see what happens in the district standings when the dust clears. Clear Creek (3-7 in District 24-6A) opens its season series against Clear Falls (7-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday back at Mallory Field, while Dickinson (4-6) will be at Clear Brook (6-4) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Clear Falls 6, Clear Lake 5 (9 innings)
HOUSTON
The Clear Falls Knights overcame a Clear Lake rally to force extra innings and came through with a nice road win Saturday to remain on track for a potential district championship.
What turned out to be the game-winning run in the top of the ninth inning arrived with a bang, as Noah Paulson lined a leadoff home run to left field.
Clear Falls got off to a strong start in the game, leading 4-0 by the end of the top of the fourth. Helping build that early cushion was a run-scoring error in the top of the first, an RBI grounder from Matthew Novominsky and a steal of home plate by courtesy runner Erik Anchondo in the top of the second, and David Ramirez getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
But, then the Falcons began to chip away at the Knights’ lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the fifth.
Carson Timmons delivered what Clear Falls surely hoped was an insurance run with an RBI double in the top of the seventh to go ahead 5-3, but Clear Lake rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh to force the extra frames.
The Knights got multi-hit games from Paulson (2-for-4, one RBI, one run, home run) and Parker Collier (2-for-4).
Max Williams pitched the 4.1 innings in relief of starting pitcher Cam Roberson to pick up the win, allowing two hits, two unearned runs and one walk with three strikeouts.
Clear Falls (7-3 in District 24-6A) can claim ownership of the district crown by at least splitting its final-week series against Clear Creek (3-7). The two sides begin the series 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mallory Field.
Clear Brook 6, Clear Springs 2
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Springs Chargers ended their district season Saturday afternoon on the road by seeing their seven-game winning streak snapped by Clear Brook.
Clear Brook got on the board first with a three-run bottom of the third inning, and while Clear Springs — which was limited to just two base hits — trimmed its deficit to 3-2 in the top of the fourth by scoring both runs on wild pitches, the Wolverines were lights-out from there and tacked on a run in the bottom of the fifth and two more in the bottom of the sixth for good measure.
Dax Massengale (double) and Chris Richnow (single) had the Chargers’ lone hits.
During its district bye week next week, playoff-bound Clear Springs (8-4 in District 24-6A) host Friendswood at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a non-district contest.
DISTRICT 18-5A SCORE
Texas City 2, Manvel 0 (Friday)
