Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Dickinson 3, Clear Creek 0
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators pitched a shutout to keep their playoff hopes alive while also landing a haymaker on the postseason chances of the Clear Creek Wildcats in a low-scoring contest at Dickinson High School on Tuesday.
Dickinson scored all of its runs in the bottom of the third inning. Three consecutive one-out singles, the third being an RBI knock by Isaac Ramirez, gave the Gators a 1-0 lead, and then Payton Young smashed a clutch two-out, two-run triple for the final 3-0 tally.
Starting pitcher Mason Williams (six innings, five hits, three walks, five strikeouts) and reliever Sammy Skipper (one inning, one hit, one strikeout) delivered the combined shutout on the mound for Dickinson.
Clear Creek’s Jackson Babcock (3-for-3, double) had half of his team’s total base hits, while the home side got multi-hit games from Young (2-for-3, one RBI, triple) and Skipper (2-for-4).
The Gators (4-5 in District 24-6A) and the Wildcats (2-7) are slated to conclude their season series 6 p.m. Friday at Mallory Field.
Clear Falls 5, Clear Lake 4
LEAGUE CITY
In what was a dramatic finish, the Clear Falls Knights rallied for a walk-off win at home Tuesday over Clear Lake to stay on course for a potential district title.
After a rocky previous week saw the Knights fall to Brazoswood, they got out to a 3-0 lead in Tuesday’s game only to see the Falcons plate three in the top of the fifth to tie it, and then take a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning.
Control issues from the pitcher’s mound doomed Clear Lake in the bottom of the seventh, as four walks — including David Ramirez’s bases-loaded free pass RBI — sandwiched a sacrifice bunt to see Clear Falls knot the score at 4-4 before Noah Paulson (the second batter of the inning to walk) stole home plate with two outs for the thrilling win.
Helping get the Knights out to a 3-0 lead was a sac fly RBI from Carson Timmons in the bottom of the second and a two-run home run crushed by Alex Kudler in the bottom of the third.
Ethan Glaze (two-run) and Zachary Tuxhorn (solo) each homered for the Falcons in the top of the fifth to tie the game, and run-scoring grounder by Tuxhorn put them up 4-3 in the top of the seventh.
Clear Falls (6-3 in District 24-6A) and Clear Lake (3-6) are scheduled to close out their regular season series 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake.
DISTRICT 18-5A
Friendswood 5, Ball High 3
GALVESTON
The Friendswood Mustangs got a bounce-back from their first district loss of the season with a hard-fought win on the island Tuesday against a tenacious Ball High Tors side.
Friendswood jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to an RBI single from Dane Perry in the top of the first inning and a two-run single from Peyton Adams in the top of the second.
After Jonah Williams got Ball High on the scoreboard by lining an RBI single in the bottom of the second, the Mustangs added to their lead with a Kyle Lockhart RBI single in the top of the third.
The Tors scored two runs on an error to trim their deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the third, but Friendswood notched an insurance run in the top of the fourth on a Boots Landry RBI single for the game’s final tally.
Houston Rhodes gave the Mustangs a complete-game effort on the mound, scattering seven hits and two walks with one earned run and six strikeouts over seven innings of work.
Finishing with multi-hit games were Adams (2-for-3, two RBIs) and Lockhart (2-for-3) for Friendswood and Williams (2-for-4, one RBI) for Ball High.
The Mustangs (10-1 in District 18-5A) and the Tors (4-5) are set to finish their season series 6 p.m. Friday at Bobby Black Field.
La Porte 4, Santa Fe 2
LA PORTE
The Santa Fe Indians grabbed an early lead, but La Porte erased it in short order to pick up a key district home win Tuesday.
In the top of the second inning, Braden Castle hit a clutch two-out, two-run single to give the Indians a 2-0 advantage, but the Bulldogs bit back with a four-run bottom of the third inning for the game’s eventual final score.
Nick Jaco (2-for-4) had a multi-hit outing for Santa Fe.
The teams are slated to meet again 7 p.m. Friday with La Porte (8-1 in District 18-5A) making the trip to Santa Fe (5-4).
Other score:
Manvel 3, Texas City 2
