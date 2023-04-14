Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 9, Clear Creek 8 (8 innings)
LEAGUE CITY
In what was a wild, back-and-forth game, the Clear Springs Chargers rallied to erase a 7-4 Clear Creek Wildcats lead late before walking off with the win in extra innings at home Friday.
After Clear Springs drew first blood with a run in the bottom of the first inning, Clear Creek put up a five-spot in the top of the third. That was answered by a three-run Chargers bottom of the third before the Wildcats tacked on a run apiece in the top of the fourth and sixth for the 7-4 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Clear Springs knotted the score at 7-all, though, on a three-run home run blasted by Dax Massengale. Clear Creek regained the lead at 8-7 on a run-scoring error in the top of the seventh, but an RBI single from Drew Floyd in the bottom of the seventh extended the game into extra innings.
For the walk-off win in the bottom of the eighth, Chris RIchnow (one-out double) scored on a fielding error on a grounder hit by Hunter Heath.
Finishing with multi-hit games for the Chargers were Massengale (4-for-5, four RBIs, two runs, home run, double) and Floyd (2-for-4, one RBI, two runs).
Jackson Babcock hit a two-run home and Thomas Huang had two RBIs to lead the Wildcats.
Both teams are back in action to start new season series 6 p.m. Tuesday. Clear Springs (7-3 in District 24-6A) hosts Clear Brook (5-3), while Clear Creek (2-7) make the short trip to Dickinson (3-5).
Clear Lake 9, Dickinson 2
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators were dealt a tough setback at home Friday night against Clear Lake in what is becoming more and more of a muddy playoff race in 24-6A.
After plating a run in the top of the first inning, Clear Lake put together a six-run top of the second to take control of the game.
Dickinson scored both its runs in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Kallen Cram and an RBI sacrifice fly from Callen Brantley, but the Falcons eventually got those two runs back in the top of the seventh.
John Soloman (2-for-4) had two of the Gators’ five total base hits to lead his side.
Dickinson (3-5 in District 24-6A) will try to build some momentum in next week’s season series against Clear Creek (2-7), which begins 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dickinson.
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 6, Manvel 3
MANVEL
The Santa Fe Indians took care of business at Manvel on Friday night to remain on course toward their goal of reaching the postseason.
Santa Fe plated a run in the top of the first inning and seemed to have broken the game open with a four-run top of the third, only to see Manvel clip the lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the frame. But, the Indians’ pitching was solid from that point on, and the offense tacked on one more insurance run in the top of the fifth.
Brice Smith (3-for-4, one RBI, double) continued to swing a hot bat for Santa Fe, and also finishing with multi-hit games were Nick Jaco (2-for-3, one RBI, one run, double) and Braden Castle (2-for-4, two runs).
Finishing the game with a strong relief pitching appearance was Steven De Los Santos (2.2 innings, three strikeouts), who retired all eight batters he faced in order.
The Indians (5-3 in District 18-5A) next week will have a big-time series against La Porte (7-1), which begins 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Porte.
La Porte 5, Friendswood 4
LA PORTE
The Friendswood Mustangs only gave up three base hits and held a 4-0 lead in Friday night’s game at La Porte, but uncharacteristic mistakes cost No. 1 state-ranked Friendswood its first district loss and just third loss overall on the season.
The game appeared to be in the Mustangs’ control after they built a 4-0 advantage with a run-scoring error in the top of the first, an RBI double from Dawson Hinson and another run-scoring error in the top of the second, and a leadoff solo home run from Boots Landry in the top of the third.
But, the contest came unraveled for Friendswood in the Bulldogs’ five-run bottom of the fifth inning with a hit batter and an error setting the stage for their first run to score on a wild pitch and a second to score on an RBI single.
Following a walk, La Porte tied it on a two-run single before another walk and a wild pitch allowed the go-ahead run to score.
Finishing with multi-hit games for Friendswood, which knocked eight total, were Hinson (2-for-2, one RBI, one run, double), Landry (2-for-4, one RBI, one run, home run) and Collin Goolsby (2-for-4).
The Mustangs (9-1 in District 18-5A) will try to bounce back right away against a tough Ball High (4-4) team 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tor Field.
Bye: Texas City
