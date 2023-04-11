Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 3, Clear Creek 1
LEAGUE CITY
With runs at a premium Tuesday night at Mallory Field, the Clear Springs Chargers came away with a key district road win against the Clear Creek Wildcats.
In the top of the third inning, Clear Springs grabbed a 2-0 lead on a Drew Floyd RBI single and a run-scoring double play.
The Chargers pushed their lead to 3-0 in the top of the sixth thanks to an RBI double from Andrew Fonte before the Wildcats plated their lone run of the game — taking advantage of an error and a passed ball to eventually score Caden Schninder on an RBI grounder hit by Jackson Babcock for the game’s final tally.
Clear Springs starting pitcher Tyler Ryden tossed a complete-game gem with four hits, two walks and nine strikeouts in seven innings.
Tyler Austin pitched all seven innings for Clear Creek with five hits, one walk and three strikeouts in a tough-luck loss.
Finishing with multi-hit games were Floyd (2-for-3, one RBI, one run, double) for the Chargers and Scott Martinez (2-for-3) for the Wildcats.
Clear Springs (5-3 in District 24-6A) and Clear Creek (2-4) close out their season series 6 p.m. Friday at Clear Springs.
Dickinson 7, Clear Lake 3
HOUSTON
A hot start helped the Dickinson Gators pick up a crucial road win Tuesday at Clear Lake in what is becoming an increasingly muddled playoff race.
Dickinson put up a four-spot in the top of the first with a two-out RBI single from Isaac Ramirez extending the inning for a Payton Young three-run home run, and then padded its lead to 5-0 in the top of the third on an RBI sac bunt laid down by Kallen Cram.
The Falcons made things interesting by trimming their deficit to 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth, but a run-scoring error and a run-scoring double play gave the Gators a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Leading Dickinson’s offense were Ramirez (3-for-4, one RBI, one run) and Young (1-for-2, four RBIs, one run).
Winning pitcher Mason Williams (five innings, nine hits, two walks, three runs, five strikeouts) and Layden Roque (two innings, two walks, two strikeouts) teamed up for a solid performance on the mound for the Gators.
Dickinson (3-3 in District 24-6A) and Clear Lake (3-3) conclude their season series 6 p.m. Friday at Dickinson.
Other scores:
Brazoswood 4, Clear Falls 0
DISTRICT 18-5A
Santa Fe 9, Manvel 1
SANTA FE
The Santa Fe Indians took care of business on their home field Tuesday with a thorough victory over visiting Manvel.
A three-run bottom of the second inning and two-run bottom of the fourth sandwiched Manvel’s lone run score in the top of the third. After that, the Indians pushed three more runs across home plate in the bottom of the fifth before tacking on one final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Leading a Santa Fe offense that finished with 12 total hits were Brice Smith (3-for-4, one RBI, one run, two doubles), Nick Jaco (2-for-3, two runs, one triple, two steals) and Braden Castle (2-for-4, two RBIs, one steal).
Smith also was the game’s winning pitcher, throwing all seven innings with six hits, one run, one walk and three strikeouts.
The Indians (4-3 in District 18-5A) will look for the season series sweep when they make the trip to Manvel (0-7) for the rematch 6 p.m. Friday.
Other scores:
Ball High at Angleton, N/A
Bye: Texas City
