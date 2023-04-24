Ball High won the Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Team Tennis Tournament on Friday with a perfect 3-0 record.
The Tors beat Alief Hastings and Alief Elsik by identical 9-4 scores before completing the sweep with a 7-5 victory over Pasadena Dobie.
"We knew it would be difficult going up against well-coached, bigger 6A schools," Ball High head coach Kyle Fisher said. "We haven't played team tennis since the fall, and we were missing three top seniors from our playoff lineup. The perseverance of our kids has been really special.
"We got huge wins from spring newcomers to our program, freshmen girls Carly Chase, Chloe Chase and Sophie Kirschner, as well as senior boy Cornel Jordan. We couldn't have won without them."
Chloe Chase was involved in two key wins, pairing up with Kirschner in the No. 2 girls doubles to help the Tors overcome an early 3-0 Dobie lead. Chase/Kirschner beat Leena Pham/Kayla Tran 9-7.
Then Chloe Chase returned to the courts to ice the victory with an 8-3 win over Pham in the No. 4 singles.
"Chloe secured first place for us," Fisher said. "She has picked up the game incredibly fast since joining the team in January. Chloe and Sophie won medals in all but one junior varsity tournament this spring then finished third in our varsity district."
Also winning in doubles for Ball High, narrowing the gap to 3-2, was the No. 2 boys team of Isaac Alegria/Jordan, 8-6 victors over Diego Flores/Nolan Tran.
In singles, joining Chloe Chase in the winner's circle were Rishi Gandhi, Bryan Han, Claire Jobe and Gaby Gutierrez.
Rounding out the team standings were: Hastings, second (2-1); Dobie, third (1-2); and Elsik, fourth (0-3).
