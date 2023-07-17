GALVESTON
Two words Monday on Twitter appeared to have altered the 2023-24 Ball High School sports landscape.
“God’s Plan,” Jonah Williams posted on the popular social media website along with a retweet from VYPE Houston, seemingly confirming that media outlet’s report stating he is officially transferring to IMG Academy to play football this fall.
A phone call and voicemail attempting to reach Williams for an interview for this article wasn’t returned before the press deadline.
This past 2022-23 school year, Williams’ sophomore year, was one to remember for the Tors' two-sport standout.
In football, Williams was named the All-District 9-5A-I most valuable player and was a first-team All-Galveston County pick at defensive back. Following the baseball season, Williams was an unanimous all-district first-team honoree, a first-team all-county outfielder, and was selected for and played in the Greater Houston Baseball Coaches Association Futures Game.
Currently uncommitted, Williams has scholarship offers to play college football from multiple Power Five conference programs as a highly touted defensive prospect.
Based in Bradenton, Florida, IMG Academy is a prep school that has become a renowned sports training destination for high school athletes who have hopes of playing on the collegiate level. The football team, for example, regularly has nationally televised games and a schedule packed with some of the nation’s top competition.
Even the campus itself is akin to a miniature college with high-quality athletic facilities and on-campus residential halls offered to its student-athletes.
Williams isn’t the first Galveston County high schooler to make the move to IMG Academy in recent years. Jayden Fielding, a placekicker, transferred from Clear Creek to IMG Academy in 2021.
In 2022, Fielding made the team at Ohio State as a walk-on, and now, in his second year with the program, is expected to compete for the Buckeyes’ starting kicker position in the upcoming season after handling kickoff responsibilities last year.
James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews
Sports Editor
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.