Ball High’s Jonah Williams gets a hit in the first inning Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Roger “Bo” Quiroga Stadium in Galveston. The Tors hosted the Barbers Hill Eagles for game two of the Region III-5A bi-district baseball series.
Ball High’s C.J. Holmes comforts pitcher Kolby Hanson on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after the Tors’ 3-1 loss to the Barbers Hill Eagles at Roger “Bo” Quiroga Stadium in Galveston. The Eagles swept the Region III-5A bi-district baseball series ending the Tors playoff run.
Ball High third baseman Joseph Pena bobbles the throw as Barbers Hill’s Micah Calvert slides into third during game two of the Region III-5A bi-district baseball series Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Roger “Bo” Quiroga Stadium in Galveston.
Baseball fans watch from the outfield fence as the Ball High Tors take on the Barbers Hill Eagles during game two of the Region III-5A bi-district baseball series Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Roger “Bo” Quiroga Stadium in Galveston.
Barbers Hill’s Austin Marlin beats the throw to Ball High third baseman Joseph Pena in the first inning of game two in the Region III-5A bi-district baseball series Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Roger “Bo” Quiroga Stadium in Galveston.
Ball High’s Gavin Warren reacts after the Tors lost the Region III-5A bi-district baseball series Saturday, May 6, 2023, to the Barbers Hill Eagles at Roger “Bo” Quiroga Stadium in Galveston. The Tors lost 3-1 on Saturday.
The door was left open, but Ball High couldn’t slip in.
Briley Van of Barbers Hill saw to that.
The Eagles’ starter checked the Tors’ bats, holding them to two late-game singles, in pushing Barbers Hill to a sweep of their Region III-5A bi-district baseball series with a 3-1 victory Saturday at Tors Field.
“He was throwing great, we got behind and couldn’t quite get it,” said Tors head coach Russell Ferrell, whose club ended the 2023 season at 10-17.
Van, a senior, fanned six batters, walked none and didn’t allow any Ball High hits until Seth Williams bounced a two-out RBI single in the sixth to plate Jonah Williams, who had reach on an error.
Sully Mixon followed with another single, but only three other Tors reached base — two were hit by pitches and one other reached on an error.
Barbers Hill took early advantage of Ball High starting pitcher Norman Jackson, who issued four walks and had a throwing error in just 1.1 innings of work.
McKade Massengale laid down a perfect two-out bunt to plate Austin Marlin in the first inning, while a Gage Kimble walk in the second pushed across Van, who led off with a single up the middle.
The one big bright spot for the Tors was reliever Kolby Hanson, who struck out four and allowed only a sixth-inning run to the Eagles.
“It was only 2-0. I felt like we had a chance because they had a chance to really distance themselves, and they didn’t,” Ferrell said. “Hanson pitched great. He was going to be our secret weapon today if we could get it to a Game 3, but it didn’t work out.”
Seven seniors — Seth Williams, Aiden McNamara, Joseph Pena, Tayler Polzin, Corbin Jones, Marcus Martinez and Hanson — competed in their final game for Ball High, which battled through a tough district and non-district set of games.
All but one school on the Tors’ schedule failed to reach the UIL postseason.
“We hung in there, kind of like we always do … hang in there, hang in there,” Ferrell said. “That’s us. We hang in and fight. We don’t have a great record, but we were playing better at the end and that’s kind of our goal, to play well in April.
“But it’s hard to hit when you know you have to,” Ferrell added. “Elimination games get pretty dicey.”
