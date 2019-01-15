Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 83, Baytown Lee 49
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Mustangs recorded one of their most impressive wins of their season on Tuesday, routing Lee at home.
Ian Bivins led Friendswood with 18 points, and Hudson Bockart and Izaac Pacheco each had 10 points.
The Mustangs (4-2 in district) will have another key 22-5A matchup up next when they hit the road to take on Goose Creek Memorial (3-3).
Texas City 67, Galena Park 41
GALENA PARK
The Texas City Stings cruised by Galena Park on the road Tuesday to set up a district showdown with rival Ball High on Friday.
Leading the effort for the Stings were Dayton Booker with 16 points, Caden McKenzie with 11 points, Nairobi Watson II with eight points, Leon Joubert III with eight points and Jacolby Belle with eight points.
Texas City (5-1 in district) hosts the Tors (6-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 81, Clear Brook 66
Clear Springs 63, Clear Falls 59
DISTRICT 24-4A SCORE
Brazosport 64, La Marque 61
TAPPS
Conroe Covenant 73, O’Connell 50
GALVESTON
A cold shooting night was too much for the O’Connell Buccaneers at home Tuesday against defending state finalist Covenant.
The one player with a hot hand for the Bucs was Christian Quinn, who had 24 points and six made 3-pointers. Chris Horton added six points for O’Connell.
O’Connell (2-1 in district) will look to bounce back 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Houston Briarwood.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Crosby 60, Santa Fe 49
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Clear Creek 62, Clear Brook 49
Clear Lake 50, Dickinson 33
TAPPS
Conroe Covenant 44, O’Connell 15
GALVESTON
The rebuilding O’Connell Lady Buccaneers dropped a tough one at home Tuesday night against a more seasoned Covenant program.
Alyce Walker-Como had five points, and Rose Goetschius had four points for the Lady Bucs.
O’Connell (1-1 in district) have a short turnaround as the Lady Bucs hit the road to face Houston Briarwood at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
