Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketball

DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES

Friendswood 47, Texas City 24

Baytown Lee 47, Santa Fe 45

La Porte 66, Ball High 5

DISTRICT 25-4A SCORE

La Marque 42, Bay City 39

NON-DISTRICT SCORES

Clear Creek 53, Alief Taylor 41

Clear Springs 55, St. Agnes 50

Pearland 62, Clear Falls 59

Dickinson vs. Alief Elsik, N/A

Editor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription