Basketball roundup for Dec. 10, 2021 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Dec 10, 2021 Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school girls basketballDISTRICT 22-5A SCORESFriendswood 47, Texas City 24 Baytown Lee 47, Santa Fe 45La Porte 66, Ball High 5DISTRICT 25-4A SCORELa Marque 42, Bay City 39 NON-DISTRICT SCORESClear Creek 53, Alief Taylor 41Clear Springs 55, St. Agnes 50Pearland 62, Clear Falls 59Dickinson vs. Alief Elsik, N/AEditor's note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
