The 62nd Annual CCISD Peggy Whitley Classic continued Friday with bracket play at Clear Creek High School. Here's a look at how local teams did in day two of the tournament.
Bridgeland 36, Ball High 31
A strong second half that saw Bridgeland outscore Ball High 20-10 was the difference.
The first half was dominated by a pair of stars in Ball High’s Bebe Galloway and Bridgeland’s Jessica Lynn. Both combined for 22 of 37 first half points with Lynn scoring 12 and Galloway had 10.
Rebounding was the story in the first quarter as the Lady Tors hauled in 13 and Bridgeland had 10 as Ball High led 9-7 after one.
From 3:29 left in the first quarter to 5:58 in the second, both teams combined for eight lead changes and one tie.
Every lead change forced by the Lady Bears was from Lynn 3-pointers. She knocked down three of them.
Galloway scored the Lady Tors' first six points in the second quarter with tough baskets inside.
From the end of the second (1:05) to 5:18 left in the third, the Lady Tors went on a 7-0 run that was capped by Katie Carter making a shot inside on an offensive rebound on a missed 3-pointer.
At 22-16, this was Ball High’s biggest lead of the game before the Lady Bears finished the third on an 11-5 run.
Lynn had a steal and and-one and the first of two Cassidy Howard’s baskets gave Bridgeland momentum and a 25-24 lead with 1:40 remaining in the third, its first lead since 12-11 with 6:37 left in the second quarter.
A basket inside by Galloway tied the game at 27 going into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Bears scored five straight points to start the fourth before Carter swished a long jump shot with 3:14 remaining.
Galloway was able to trim the Bridgeland lead to 34-31 with 1:40 remaining by hauling in an offensive rebound and score.
Following the basket, the Lady Bears played four corners to perfection for 52 seconds before Brooklyn Joseph canned a dagger jumper.
An underling factor in this game was free throws. Bridgeland made 11 of 13 and Ball High converted on 9 of 19.
The three-point line was not kind to either team as the Lady Bears finished 3-for-16 and the Lady Tors 0-for-12.
Galloway finished with a team high 14 points and added eight rebounds and five blocks. Carter had seven points.
Having strong rebounding performances were Ari Smith (eight) and Bria Holmes (seven)
Lynn led all players with a double-double, 22 points and 10 rebounds for Bridgeland.
Magnolia West 62, Clear Creek 39
Four Lady Mustangs combined for 55 points as Magnolia West raced out to a 16-5 first quarter lead and never looked back.
The middle quarter scores were close as the Lady Mustangs won the second 14-13 and the third 14-12 before widening their margin with 18-9 in the final quarter
Both teams combined for 45 fouls and 70 free throws. Four players fouled out in the contest
The Lady Mustangs connected on a whopping 29 of 44 free throws and Clear Creek finished 12 of 26 from the line.
Megan Donnelly scored a game-high 18 points and shot 10 of 14 from the charity stripe for Magnolia West.
Kamari Powers and Evyn Snook each had 13 points and Kamryn Jones tallied 11 points for the Lady Mustangs.
Leading the Wildcats in scoring was Kendal Valois with 12 points.
Clear Falls 51, Clear Lake 33
Clear Falls bounced back from a tough opening gold bracket play by using late quarter runs to defeat Clear Lake in its final game of the tournament.
Hot 3-point shooting from Casey Batten (17 points), who made three of her five 3-pointers in the first quarter that included a banked-in one had Clear Lake up 12-6 before the Knights went on a 12-0 run that included closing the first quarter scoring the last eight points in the final 2:59 that was punctuated by a 3-point make by Niah Richard.
Richard helped pace Clear Falls with nine of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter, and her made 3-pointer at the end of the first gave the Knights a 14-12 opening quarter advantage, a lead they would never relinquish
Clear Falls scored the final seven points to end the second (14-7) and seven straight late in the third (12-6) for a 40-25 lead going into the final quarter.
The Knights won the turnover battle 27 to nine and made 13 of 20 free throws compared to Clear Lake’s 4-for-13.
Josephine Adegbite tallied a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for Clear Falls.
Clear Falls will be looking to build on their strong tournament play as the Knights finished with a 3-1 clip when they host Fort Bend Kempner at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Clear Creek 38, Tomball Memorial 30
A strong start to the fourth quarter aided Clear Creek to win the team’s last game of the tournament.
In the first quarter, both teams combined to shoot 13 3-pointers as Memorial connected on two of its first four aiding to a 7-0 start to the game.
Clear Creek responded by making 4 of 6 free throws before Kirsten Lockett-Bell swished the team’s first three on the sixth attempt with 28.1 seconds left in the first to tie the game at 7-7.
After Clear Creek gained their first lead at 9-8 with 6:25 left in the second on a Kyndal Johnson basket, it was quickly erased as Lauren Crawford made a 3-pointer, one of two made Memorial baskets in the quarter as Katelyn Chomoko’s deep three at the buzzer was the second giving Memorial a 21-15 lead at the half.
Memorial shot 8-for-13 from the free throw line in the quarter. Taylor Pedersen (13 points and seven rebounds) shot eight of those going 7 of 8 and 10 of 14 for the game.
After Clear Creek trimmed its deficit to two points by winning the third quarter 9-5, they scored the first nine points in the fourth quarter, and held Memorial to only four points and one made field goal in the period that came with 1:31 left in the game.
During this run JJ Schmaltz scored two baskets in the post, Kendal Valois made a scoop layup, and Johnson put the explanation mark by swishing a three.
Not to be overlooked in this run was when Clear Creek was leading 33-30 and Elvia Ellis converted on a tough layup with 1:14 remaining for a two-possession game.
Johnson led Clear Creek with 10 points and Lockett-Bell tallied eight points and seven rebounds. Valois chipped in with seven points and Schmaltz had six points and seven rebounds.’
Clear Creek will host Fort Bend Elkins on Tuesday. First tip is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Ball High 41, Katy Mayde Creek 31
The Lady Tors were able to finish tournament play on a high note on Friday afternoon.
The first quarter saw little separation with six lead changes and two ties with every Lady Ram scoring possession resulting in a lead change or tie.
Back-to-back Ari Smith buckets started the second quarter as Ball High extended its 11-10 first quarter lead to eight points by outscoring Mayde Creek 11-4 in the second thanks to holding the Lady Rams to only one made field goal on a 3-pointer by Jennifer Herrera with 1:03 left till halftime.
In the first half, Ball High made 8 of 16 from the free throw line and Mayde Creek was 3-for-5.
After a close third quarter that the Lady Tors won 9-8, Ball High scored the first six points in the final quarter to open up a double-digit lead of 37-22 with 6:51 remaining in the game.
The dynamic duo of Smith (13 points and five rebounds) and Bebe Galloway (11 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks) led the Lady Tors.
Ball High will be back in action on Tuesday when Pearland Dawson visits Galveston for a 7 p.m. start.
Clear Springs 49, Clear Falls 45
In an exciting rivalry game, key plays from Kylie Minter and D’Nea Johnson aided Clear Springs to pull out a late victory.
Behind a hot start from three that saw the Chargers convert on three of the team’s first five 3-point attempts (two from Kenna Gibson, who scored eight of her 13 points in the first quarter) and a big rebounding edge (11-3; Niyah Johnson corralled six of her game-high 15 rebounds in the quarter) in favor of Clear Springs, the Chargers won the opening quarter 15-7.
The Knights turned up the defensive intensity in the second quarter (11-3) forcing nine Clear Springs turnovers, and held the Chargers to only one made field goal, Gibson’s basket with 6:46 left until halftime making the score at the time 17-9 Chargers.
Clear Falls then went on a 9-0 run that had a sequence of a Lauryn Small basket inside and Niah Richard then stealing an inbounds pass and scoring, making the score 18-17 Knights with 1:25 left.
Johnson converted on 1 of 2 free throws to send the game into halftime tied at 18-18.
The Knights opened up the second half by scoring the first eight points for the largest lead of the game at 26-18 with 4:36 left in the third.
Minter aided the Clear Springs comeback by scoring 19 of her 22 points in the second half.
From the 4:03 mark in the third quarter to the 5:00 mark in the fourth quarter ,Minter scored 15 of the Chargers' 18 points that included all seven field goals and nine straight.
Minter’s last made basket in this run was a corner three that was immediately responded to by an Alexis Clayborne (eight of her team-high 14 points came in the fourth quarter) corner three of her own, giving the Knights the lead right back at 40-38 with 4:46 remaining.
D’Nea Johnson had her hands all over the finish for Clear Springs as she stole the ball and went coast to coast for the go-ahead layup, giving the Chargers the lead for good at 45-43 with 1:05 left.
After a missed front end of a one-and-one free throw during the next possession by the Knights, Johnson corralled the rebound leading to Minter making two free throws.
Clear Springs made 9-of-14 from the free throw line in the final quarter. Whereas Clear Falls was 1-of-4.
Kenna Gibson tallied 13 points for Clear Springs.
Richard and Small (nine rebounds) each finished with nine points for Clear Falls.
Alvin Shadow Creek 60, Clear Springs 54
Neither team had much separation in the first quarter with four lead changes and two ties that saw the Lady Sharks with the 14-10 advantage.
The Lady Sharks scored the final five points of the quarter that was started when Sydni John-Baptiste corralled an offensive rebound and put back.
Shadow Creek converted on 8 of 11 free throws in the quarter and Clear Springs 3 of 5.
With the Lady Sharks winning 21-15 midway through the second, Clear Springs finished the quarter on a 10-3 run that was aided by Jermia Green’s circus shots with one being an and-one, and Mariam Light banked in a 3-pointer, giving her Chargers a 25-24 halftime advantage and both teams finished with 15 points in the third quarter.
The second half saw some amazing offensive performances from each team as Kylie Minter scored 20 the Chargers' 29 points and R’Mani Taylor and Bre’yon White each scored 13 points and 26 of the team's 36.
For about a four-minute span that lasted from the end of the third quarter to the start of the fourth, Minter scored 10 straight Charger points that included three and-one opportunities.
Taylor then swished two deep 3-pointers, giving the Lady Sharks a 45-42 lead that they would never relinquish with 5:55 left in the fourth.
Free throws in the fourth quarter played a role in the final outcome as Shadow Creek finished 22-for-29 from the free throw line (8-for-8 in the fourth) and 11 of 17 for Clear Springs (2-for-5 in the fourth)
What was even more remarkable about Minter’s hot scoring in the second half was that at one point she scored 17 of the team's 19 points.
Minter finished with a game-high of 25 points, and Green added 17 points for Clear Springs.
White had a double-double for the Lady Sharks with 21 points and 13 rebounds and Taylor tallied 18 points and six rebounds.
