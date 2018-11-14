Clear Creek landed four first-teamers, including two-time performer Carter Crookston, to headline locals named to the District 24-6A team tennis elite squads.
Crookston earned top honors at both No. 1 boys singles and doubles, the latter with Brice Farine.
Joining the two on the first team, also for singles, are Wildcat girl teammates Alejandra Lopez at No. 1 and Mary Tacorda at line 5.
“Carter earning first-team all-district in singles was a big honor in a strong boys singles district,” Clear Creek head coach Derick Geise said. “It was good for Alejandra to end her senior year at first-team all-district in singles.
“Also, freshman Mary Tacorda going undefeated at five singles was a big honor and provides for the future on the girls’ side.”
In fact, every Clear Creek starter earned some type of all-district recognition, which “shows how much hard work our players put into our program,” Geise said.
Other Wildcats receiving all-district in boys singles were second-teamers Lucas Tronchin at line 4 and Will Irvine at line 5, with Jonricco Abarquez and David Hoover grabbing honorable mention at lines 3 and 6, respectively.
On the girls’ side of the net, Clear Creek grabbed four second-team singles picks: Clarissa Valcoviak at No. 2; Reagan Canales at No. 3; Michaela Clark at No. 4; and Miranda Hixson at No. 6.
In boys doubles, second-team honors were awarded to the Wildcats’ Abarquez/Irvine at No. 2 and Leon Bolender/Tronchin at No. 3.
Clear Creek’s three girls doubles teams each were recognized, including second-teamers Lopez/Tacorda at line 1 and Clark/Valcoviak at line 3. Also, Canales and Hixson honorable mention at No. 2.
Rounding out the Clear Creek honorees were the mixed doubles team of Payton Pagan and Griffin Baillargeon, selected to the second team.
“I was extremely proud,” Geise said.
So was Clear Falls’ first-year coach Adam Kent, who had seven players named to the all-district team, including two-time honorable mention Brissa Mendoza at No. 1 girls singles and mixed doubles with Connor Morris.
“Mendoza and Morris’ chemistry on the court was fantastic,” Kent said. “I was excited about the continued growth of our doubles play.”
That doubles improvement also included the Knights’ No. 2 girls tandem of Madison and Morgan McGaugh, named to the second team, and Calli Ard and Erika Passi, honorable mention at No. 3 girls.
“The McGaugh sisters competed so well together,” Kent said. “Ard and Passi got more and more comfortable on the doubles court by the end of the fall season.”
Reed Collier rounded out Clear Falls’ all-district picks making the second team at No. 1 boys singles.
Meanwhile, Clear Springs players named all-district were Ali Schwartz, who shared the No. 1 girls singles laurels with Lopez and Clear Brook’s Maria Herrera, and Chargers Zander Cromwell and Megha Kannankutty, honorable mentions at No. 2 boys singles and No. 6 girls singles, respectively.
“I was pleased with how the girls singles came out,” Clear Springs head coach Gregg Parker said.
Dickinson had its share of all-district selections, as well, all as honorable mentions.
The Gators’ John’Na Baldwin and Haley Craton grabbed recognition at No. 3 and 4 girls singles, respectively, and Cecilia Chong and Baldwin likewise at No. 1 girls doubles.
