Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school volleyball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Creek 3, Clear Brook 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Creek Wildcats went on the road Tuesday night and broke out the brooms for a 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 win over Clear Brook.
Clear Creek was led by Brooke Morgan (nine kills, two blocks), Reaghan Thompson (eight kills), Bella Woodard (seven kills), Aaliyah Ellis (seven kills, three blocks), Briana Zamora (11 digs), Mia Sauers (10 digs, three aces), All Shemwell (18 assists, nine digs) and Emma Boland (11 assists).
Up next, the Wildcats (7-2 in district) will have a big bout with 24-6A leading Clear Springs (6-0) at home 6 p.m. Friday.
Dickinson 3, Brazoswood 1
DICKINSON
The Dickinson Lady Gators tasted victory for the first time in district play this season with their 17-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-15 win at home Tuesday night over Brazoswood.
Leading the way for Dickinson were Emalee Allen (10 kills), Cierra Ortiz (nine kills), Elaina Spriggins (36 assists, three blocks), Hannah Cavil (12 digs, three aces), Bailey Wilson (11 digs) and Brandolyn Freeman (three blocks).
The Lady Gators (1-8 in district) will try to make it two 24-6A wins in a row at Clear Brook (2-6) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Santa Fe 3, Manvel 2
MANVEL
The Santa Fe Lady Indians picked up their second monumental five-set district win in as many nights, as they toppled perennial power Manvel 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-13 on the road Tuesday.
Powering the Lady Indians were Kenzie Smith (33 kills, 17 digs, two blocks), Dru Hawkins (10 kills), Allie Walton (53 assists, 12 digs, four aces), Freedom Stephenson (30 digs, two aces) and Bethany Durant (20 digs, two aces).
Santa Fe (6-4 in district) will look to keep the positive momentum rolling 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Baytown Sterling (3-5).
Santa Fe 3, Texas City 2 (Oct. 19)
SANTA FE
In a hugely important win for their playoff hopes, the Santa Fe Lady Indians came through at home Monday with a 28-30, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 15-7 win over the Texas City Lady Stings.
Top players for the Lady Indians were Kenzie Smith (39 kills, nine digs), Dru Hawkins (16 kills, two blocks), Allie Walton (65 assists, 10 digs), Freedom Stephenson (26 digs), Emily Hardee (18 digs) and Bethany Durant (13 digs).
Player statistics for Texas City were not immediately available.
Other scores:
Texas City 3, Baytown Lee 0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-21)
TAPPS
Bay Area Christian 3, Houston Westbury Christian 1
LEAGUE CITY
After three tight sets, the Bay Area Christian Lady Broncos galloped away with the match-deciding fourth frame in a 26-24, 24-26, 28-26, 25-11 win at home Tuesday night over Westbury Christian.
The Lady Broncos were led by Anzley Rinard (20 kills, two aces), Trinity Parker (12 kills, seven blocks), Skylar Wilson (15 assists, five kills, four aces) and Claire Murphy (10 digs).
Next up for Bay Area Christian is a match 6 p.m. Thursday at Pasadena First Baptist.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.