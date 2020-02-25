Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Springs 5, Clear Brook 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Clear Springs Chargers remained unbeaten in district play with a decisive road win Tuesday night at Clear Brook.
Alex Staat and Katie Marker scored two goals apiece to lead Clear Springs, and freshman Carly Jordan scored her first varsity goal to round out the scoring.
Clear Springs (8-0-0 in District 24-6A) will be back in action 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dickinson (0-8-1).
Other scores:
Clear Falls 7, Dickinson 1
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 6, Santa Fe 1
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs continued to run roughshod over district opponents in Tuesday night’s home win over the Santa Fe Lady Indians.
Leading the Lady Mustangs were Olivia Schmidt (two goals), Maya Palitz (one goal, one assist), Emmye Outland (one goal, one assist), Caitlin Green (one goal, one assist), Blynn Friberg (one goal), Cameryn Peter (one assist), Bailey Havens (one assist) and Lindsey Hudson (one assist).
Both teams will be back on the pitch 7:30 p.m. Friday. Friendswood (9-0 in District 24-6A) will be at Galena Park (6-3), and Santa Fe (3-6) hosts Baytown Lee (N/A).
Other scores:
Galena Park 2, Ball High 0
Texas City 4, Baytown Lee 0
BOYS
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Alvin 3, Clear Creek 1
Dickinson 1, Clear Falls 1
Clear Springs 2, Clear Brook 1
DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES
Ball High 1, Galena Park 0
Friendswood 4, Santa Fe 0
Texas City 0, Baytown Lee 0
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
