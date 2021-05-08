AUSTIN
Clear Falls senior Kennedy Wade closed out her high school track career in grand fashion with a gold medal in the 400-meter run and a silver medal in the 800-meter run — headlining the Galveston County contingent of athletes competing Saturday at the UIL State Track and Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
The Texas A&M commit clocked in at 52.72 seconds to win the 400-meter run by 0.15 seconds over second-place finisher Haley Tate of Katy Seven Lakes. Wade’s time of 2:10.51 in the 800-meter run was good for second place.
Wade also helped teammates Ja’Nyla Tucker, Emily Chamliss and Ashley Sisson to a bronze-medal finish in the 4x400-meter relay with a final time of 3:46.86.
Dickinson senior Destiny Smith also had a strong showing Saturday, winning a silver medal in the 100-meter hurdles (13.22 seconds) and a bronze medal in the 300-meter hurdles (42.65 seconds).
Clear Creek senior Olivia Lueking got the bronze medal in the pole vault, topping out at a 13-foot, 6-inch clearance.
Finally, in the boys 400-meter run, Clear Springs junior Noah Thomas finished in fifth place (48.66 seconds), and Clear Falls senior John Sisson came in seventh (49.36 seconds).
