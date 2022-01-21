web only Soccer roundup for Jan. 21, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 21, 2022 22 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores for Galveston County high school soccerGIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORESFriendswood 3, Goose Creek Memorial 0Santa Fe 4, Baytown Sterling 0Texas City at Manvel (Saturday)Ball High 4, Baytown Lee 0BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORESGoose Creek Memorial 2, Friendswood 0Santa Fe 3, Baytown Sterling 0Texas City 2, Manvel 1Baytown Lee at Ball High, N/A James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Friendswood Texas City Soccer District School Baytown Lee Roundup James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan charged in Galveston shooting; retaliation named as possible motiveLa Marque woman charged in stabbing death called it self-defense, police sayMan charged in attack on Galveston surf shop owner diesUpdate: Missing League City teen found and is safe, police sayHitchcock man dies in wreck near train tracksRenovation on troubled Galveston apartment complex to begin this springGalveston County laying riprap for seawall maintenanceNew Algoa company makes homes from shipping containers; Low Tide to roll into League City; Marshalls to make island moveGalveston County officials shield details as cruise ship COVID climbsWoman found dead outside La Marque home CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Texans 41, Chargers 29In Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25 CommentedJan. 6 most certainly was a pro-Trump insurrection (208) Jan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (110) Guest commentary: Caution to Trump followers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid (110) Beto can help stop the steal in Texas (82) Republicans aren't the ones killing democracies (80) According to my faith, we should obey our leaders (76) Not sure what you saw, but Jan. 6 was an insurrection (72) Look elsewhere for the truth about Jan. 6 (63) We'll be voting Democrats out starting in November (55) COVID is out of control because of leadership in US (49)
