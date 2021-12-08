The University Interscholastic League on Wednesday released the conference cutoff numbers for the 2022-24 realignment, and while Galveston County football teams won’t be on the move, the landscape of those teams’ districts were affected.
For football classifications, the UIL’s high school enrollment cutoff numbers are as follows — Class 6A: 2,225 and above; Class 5A, Division I: 1,925-2,224; Class 5A, Division II: 1,300-1,924; Class 4A, Division I: 880-1,299; Class 4A, Division II: 545-879; Class 3A, Division I: 360-544; Class 3A, Division II: 250-359; Class 2A, Division I: 164.5-249; Class 2A, Division II: 105-164.4; Class 1A, Division I: 59.5-104.9; Class 1A, Division II: 59.4 and below.
Galveston County teams staying in Class 6A will be Dickinson (3,580.5), Clear Springs (2,860), Clear Falls (2,573) and Clear Creek (2,460).
Ball High (2,087) and Friendswood (1,976) remain in Class 5A-I, while Texas City (1,742.5) and Santa Fe (1,348) stand pat in Class 5A-II.
La Marque (669.5) will be back in Class 4A-II, and Hitchcock (429) returns to Class 3A-I.
High schools across the state reported their enrollments to the UIL for the latest round of realignment back in October.
NOTABLE MOVES
While the county teams will still be in their respective classes, some of their district foes will move elsewhere.
In Ball High and Friendswood’s District 9-5A-I, Beaumont United will be moving up to Class 6A with an enrollment of 2,230.5. Once realignment is announced early next year, a possible replacement for United could be powerhouse Crosby (1,926), which will move from Class 5A-II to Class 5A-I with an enrollment of just one student over the cutoff between those two divisions.
But, there also are many other moving parts.
Crosby’s move up also affects Texas City and Santa Fe’s District 12-5A-II, leaving wide-open possibilities with the two-time defending district champion out of the picture. Barbers Hill (1,945) and Kingwood Park (1,937.5) also move up to Class 5A-I from 12-5A-II.
Geographically, the three Baytown schools (Goose Creek Memorial, Lee and Sterling) from District 9-5A-I joining Crosby, Barbers Hill, Kingwood Park and a Pasadena High (2,177) dropping from Class 6A to form a new district makes sense — with Ball High and Friendswood and Texas City and Santa Fe possibly shifting west into new districts.
But, the UIL’s realignment is always difficult to predict.
In Hitchcock’s District 12-3A-I, Boling (335) will slide down to Class 3A-II to round up the local district changes.
Another enrollment figure of note was Katy Paetow, which defeated Ball High in the playoffs and plays in a Class 5A-I state semifinal this weekend, reporting an enrollment of 3,169 — well above the upcoming cutoff for Class 6A.
THEN AND NOW
So, how do the current enrollments of Galveston County schools compare to where they were at two years ago for the most recent UIL realignment?
Larger high school enrollments were reported this year than two years ago for Dickinson (3,205.5 previously), Santa Fe (1,313.5) and Hitchcock (400).
Elsewhere, enrollments at Clear Creek (2,616.5 previously), Clear Falls (2,753.5), Clear Springs (2,972), Ball High (2,109), Friendswood (2,091.5), Texas City (1,821) and La Marque (717) all went down compared to two years ago.
