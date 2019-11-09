Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school basketball

NON-DISTRICT

Clear Springs 47, Fort Bend Ridge Point 44

MISSOURI CITY

Trailing 16-21 at the half, the Clear Springs Chargers outscored the Lady Panthers 14-9 in the third and 17-14 in the fourth quarter to pull out a close road victory in their season opener Friday.

Kenna Gibson led the Chargers with 17 points and six boards, and Niyah Johnson had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Clear Springs will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Alvin Shadow Creek at 7 p.m.

Dickinson 44, Katy 23

DICKINSON

In the start of a new season Friday, the Lady Gators gave new head coach Natasha Dowell her first win in front of the home fans.

Dickinson will next participate in the Baytown Tournament that will last Nov. 14 through Nov. 16.

Hitchcock 57, Texas City 25 (Nov. 9)

HITCHCOCK

The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs, looking to continue their recent run of success, got their season started on the right footing Saturday with a big home win over the Texas City Lady Stings.

Player statistics for Hitchcock were not immediately available.

High point scorers for Texas City were Tahjea Smith with eight points and Amauri Wyatt with five points.

The Lady 'Dogs return to action for the Lumberton Tournament, beginning Thursday. The Lady Stings will look to bounce back 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rosenberg Terry.

Other scores:

Baytown Sterling 71, Santa Fe 50

CSHA 56, Bay Area Christian 39

