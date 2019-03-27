Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school baseball
DISTRICT 24-6A
Alvin 4, Clear Creek 3
LEAGUE CITY
A late Clear Creek rally fell just short, as the Wildcats were dealt a tough loss at home against Alvin on Tuesday night.
After Alvin dropped a three-spot in the top of the sixth to take a 4-0 lead, Clear Creek scored all three of its runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Matthew Juarez drew a leadoff walk to start the bottom of the sixth, and Lane Brewster followed with a bunt single. After that, Mason Moran clobbered a three-run home run to left field to trim Alvin’s lead to just one run.
Following consecutive outs, Isaac Lopez and Mason Muller drew back-to-back walks, but Clear Creek was unable to capitalize.
In the top of the sixth, a two-out error proved costly as two runs raced home on the miscue. And that was followed by a run-scoring single hit by Alvin’s nine-hole hitter Colin Jeter.
Alvin scored its first run in the top of the first on a one-out RBI single hit by Austin Hinson that plated Erick Vasquez (one-out double).
Lane Brewster had half of Clear Creek’s total hits with two singles, with Moran’s home run and an Andrew Cardi single representing the other base knock.
The Wildcats (1-4 in district) will try to split the season series with the Yellowjackets (2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Nolan Ryan Field in Alvin.
Dickinson 6, Clear Falls 2
LEAGUE CITY
A pair of three-run innings in the top of the first and top of the fifth was more than enough for the Dickinson Gators to pick up a road win over the Clear Falls Knights on Tuesday.
Dickinson’s bats started off red-hot in this one with the first three batters recording base hits — a leadoff single from Landon Roque, and RBI double from Guy Garibay and an infield single from Lino Nunez. Garibay scored from third base and Nunez moved up to second on a groundout in the next at-bat, and after a Korey Cooper bunt single moved Nunez to third, Nunez came home on an RBI sacrifice fly from Miguel Ortiz for the early 3-0 lead.
Helped by Dickinson errors, the Knights whittled the Gators’ lead down to 3-2. After reaching base on an error to lead off the bottom of the first and then advancing to third on a Corey Lanier double, Nick Mueller scored on a groundout. In the bottom of the third, Langston White reached on a leadoff walk, stole second base and advanced to third on an error. Another fielding error, this time on a grounder, saw White race home.
But, the Gators atoned for their mistakes in the field with their bats in the top of the fifth. Garibay smashed a one-out RBI double to score B Pugh (leadoff single) and advanced to third base on the throw home. Nunez’s RBI sac fly scored Garibay, and Nathan Ingram ended the scoring in style with a solo home run.
In addition to his big day at the plate, Garibay picked up the win on the mound, throwing five innings and surrendering just three hits and two unearned runs with seven strikeouts and one walk. Connor Greer finished the game with two scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Dickinson (4-1 in district) and Clear Falls (1-4) conclude their season series 6 p.m. Friday at Dickinson.
DISTRICT 22-5A
Ball High 8, Baytown Lee 4
BAYTOWN
The Ball High Tors built an early lead and managed to hold off a game Lee Ganders team on the road Tuesday night.
The Tors were able to take advantage of some wild pitching in the top of the second that helped them plate four runs.
Consecutive walks to start the inning drawn by Adam Trevino and Spencer Addison were followed by an RBI single from Thomas Farmer for a 1-0 lead. Following a double play, Chris Horton was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Jaylon Nixon cleared the bases with a three-run triple.
More of the same in the top of the third saw Ball High push its lead from 4-0 to 7-0.
Back-to-back walks to lead off the inning drawn by Trent Raschke and Trevino set up an RBI single from Addison. Farmer drew a walk to load the bases, but consecutive strikeouts saw Lee with another chance to end the inning with minimal damage. But, Orton was hit by a pitch to force home courtesy runner Ryan Blacketer, and Nixon lined an RBI single.
Lee scored two runs apiece in the bottom of the third and fifth, while Ball High added its final run of the game in the top of the fourth on Addison’s two-out RBI single that scored Raschke (one-out double).
Winners of four straight district games, the Tors (4-1 in district) look to keep the good times rolling when they host Goose Creek Memorial at 6 p.m. Friday in a key district matchup.
Santa Fe 3, Texas City 2
TEXAS CITY
The Santa Fe Indians overcame some shakiness in the field and rallied from behind to top the Texas City Stings in a road game Tuesday night.
The rust from not having played a full game in a week due to a twice-delayed game against Goose Creek Memorial showed for the Indians in the bottom of the fourth, as two errors and a balk helped the Stings score their only runs of the game and take a 2-0 lead.
Conor Higgs led off the frame for Texas City with a single, and Jackson Wray reached safely on an error. A sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position, and Higgs trotted home on a balk. Another run crossed home plate on another error.
But, Santa Fe answered right back in the top of the fifth to atone for the sloppy inning. A one-out, two-run single knocked to center field scored Albert Garza (leadoff walk) and Grant Pfaff (double). Then, Trenton Beazley came through in the clutch, driving home Parker with a two-out RBI single, which would turn out the be the game-winning hit.
Dalton Stevens put on a strong performance on the mound, tossing all seven innings, surrendering only four hits, no walks and two unearned runs with 10 strikeouts.
Six different players recorded base hits for Santa Fe, with the leadoff man Garza reaching base three times on two singles and a walk.
Higgs (2-for-3) had half of Texas City’s total hits.
Santa Fe (4-0 in district) will have its third attempt to finish its scheduled home game against Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Action will resume with no outs in the bottom of the first and the score tied 0-0, which is as far as the game Monday reached before an extensive lightning delay postponed it. The two teams were originally scheduled to meet 7 p.m. Friday, but air quality concerns due to the Deer Park plant fire resulted in the game’s cancellation.
Texas City (1-4) will try to get back on track 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park.
Friendswood 14, Crosby 7
FRIENDSWOOD
In a wild back-and-forth game that’s final score more resembled a football game, the Friendswood Mustangs raced out to a seven-run lead and saw Crosby work its way all the way back to tie the score at 7-7 before tacking on seven more unanswered runs to pick up the win at home Friday.
Friendswood trotted 12 players to the batter’s box in a seven-run bottom of the first inning. The Mustangs loaded the bases on a walk drawn by Garrett Leitko, Spencer Beck getting hit by a pitch and an infield single from Izaac Pacheco, Bradley Wilcott cleared the bases with a three-run double with one out. With two outs, William Sweeney clocked an RBI double, and after a walk drawn by Asa Ehrlich re-loaded the bases, Leitko sent them all home on a three-RBI double.
Undeterred by the early hitting display, Crosby plated a run in the top of the second and two more apiece in the top of the third and fourth innings to knot the score at 7-all
The Mustangs answered right back with a three-run bottom of the fourth to re-take the lead at 10-7, and then put the game on ice with a four-run bottom of the sixth.
Friendswood got all of its runs in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of a two-out rally. Consecutive walks drawn by Pacheco and Dylan Maxey and a double steal put two runners in scoring position. Pacheco scored on a wild pitch, and courtesy runner Jacob Valdez was driven home on a Kevin Newkirk RBI double. Newkirk stole third base and raced home on an RBI infield single from Sweeney.
In the bottom of the sixth, Maxey scored on a fielding error on a double hit by Newkirk. Kooper Linch followed that up with an RBI single to push the lead to 12-7. After a Sweeney single and a run-scoring error, Ehrlich’s RBI sac fly capped off the Mustangs’ high-scoring night.
Friendswood banged out 11 total hits, led by Sweeney (4-for-4, two RBIs, two runs). Also recording multi-hit games for the Mustangs were Linch (2-for-3, one run, one RBI) and Newkirk (2-for-3, two runs, one RBI).
The Mustangs (2-3 in district) will look to build on the momentum of this when they return to action 7 p.m. Friday at home against Baytown Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.