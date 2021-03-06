BRENHAM
A scorching start by the Marble Falls Faith Academy Flames put O’Connell in too deep a hole to climb out of — despite a spirited fourth-quarter effort from the Buccaneers — in an 89-78 TAPPS Class 2A state quarterfinal win Saturday evening at Brenham High School.
Faith Academy tallied 29 first-quarter points, and led by as much as 59-34 midway through the third quarter before O’Connell made the game interesting with a big push in the fourth quarter.
“The boys never quit,” O’Connell head boys basketball coach Derek Martin said. “We’ve come back from big deficits like that before, so there was never a moment where we didn’t think we could come back and win this game. We believed that the entire time, but we just ran out of time. We just can’t dig ourselves in a hole that big.”
A Chris Horton 3-pointer in the waning seconds of the third quarter sent the Bucs into the final period down just 69-54 after trailing by 25 points earlier in the frame.
Following a drive to the bucket by Carter Slyker that put the Flames up 76-51, the Bucs embarked on a 14-5 run to get Faith Academy’s lead down to 81-75 with 1:18 still left to play.
Fueling the run were a pair of 3-pointers knocked down by Horton and another 3-ball from Luke Waldrop. After making two free throws, Khristopher Johnson was the recipient of a nice pass from Waldrop and he scored a bucket down low for the 81-75 score.
But, the Flames withstood the heat by going a perfect 8-for-8 on free throws after O’Connell’s run to put the game away.
O’Connell was just a step slow on defense in the first half, as Faith Academy attacked the Bucs’ perimeter defense with easy drives to the hoop.
“We did our job limiting their shots from the outside, but the problem came when we were coming out to run them off the 3-point line, they got layup after layup after layup, and our help side just wasn’t getting into position to take charges,” Martin said.
Driving layups from Slyker, Grayson Poage, Tyler Kwan and Gus Henry and a 3-pointer from Slyker saw the Flames explode out to an 11-2 lead to start the game.
Another 3-ball from Slyker put Faith Academy ahead 24-7 with 2:56 remaining in the first quarter, but the Bucs were able to chip the lead down to 29-16 heading into the second quarter.
Faith Academy started the second quarter with a 9-5 run, and maintained a 48-31 lead at halftime. A 3-pointer from Case Colemen gave the Flames their aforementioned 59-34 lead in the third period.
When Faith Academy wasn’t racking up points on driving layups and 3-pointers, the Flames were making a living at the free throw line — knocking down 28 of 41 attempts.
Khristian Johnson led O’Connell in scoring with 27 points, while Horton added 17 points. Khristopher Johnson (12 points, eight rebounds) and Waldrop (nine points, eight rebounds) each neared double-double territory despite foul trouble.
Raphfel Moss — also despite foul trouble — chipped in 10 points, and rounding out the Bucs’ scoring was Mike Pacheco with two points and Jackson Gonzalez with one point.
Faith Academy was led by Coleman (28 points, six rebounds), Slyker (24 points, five rebounds) and Kwan (15 points, five rebounds).
O’Connell graduates four seniors — Horton, Gonzalez, Pacheco and Cullen Doyle — who were freshmen at the beginning of Martin’s rebuilding of the Buccaneers’ program.
“We’ve got a great core coming back, but you’re going to get me a little emotional talking about my seniors because those four guys — Chris, Cullen, Jackson and Mike — we came in together,” Martin said. “I told the guys when they came in as freshmen it would be a process. It may not happen in year one, but if you trust, we’re going to be there.
“Eight wins in year one,” Martin continued. “Year two finishing third in district and making the playoffs with 19 wins. We got knocked out in the first round. Then last year, 31 and 7 and getting to the regionals. It was a step further every year, but this year, unfortunately, we got to the same point we did last year. But, it wasn’t for lack of effort. Those guys gave me everything, and the leadership they gave this year is going to be hard to replace. I’m going to miss them.”
