There’s nothing like having a pre-game plan work out as scripted. The lone exception is winning, of course.
Clear Falls’ girls soccer team discovered that on Tuesday night.
The Knights, fighting off a strong wind, scored a first-half goal and held on during a strenuous second half to post a 1-0 Region III-6A area round playoff victory over Deer Park.
Erik Forrest, Clear Falls’ head coach, made a choice, and his players came through as designed.
“We actually won the flip, and we wanted to go into the wind first to see if we could jump a lead and put them on their backs with them into the wind in the second half,” Forrest said. “And it worked exactly how we wanted it to.”
The Knights put pressure on the Lady Deer defense early and often and finally got the game’s first break in the 17th minute.
Following a sideline rush, Sarah Matejek worked up the left edge of the field and drilled a shot which careened off the crossbar above Deer Park keeper Kaitlyn Harvey. The ricochet bounded cleanly to Haley Conrad, who drove home the rebound for the game’s only goal.
Later in the first half, Kyle Soich, Clear Falls’ keeper, made the save of the game after a Deer Park corner kick. The ball bounded off a cluster of Knights defenders and Lady Deer forwards before Soich dove through a maze of legs to secure the ball.
Soich then came up with a series of second-half saves which kept an aggressive Deer Park offense off the scoreboard.
“She’s been great since she stepped on the campus,” Forrest said of Soich. “When that kid was a freshman, she was playing under Maddy Anderson … and Anderson is now the Mississippi State goalkeeper. She’s worked really hard and done a fantastic job.”
Clear Falls advanced to Friday’s regional quarterfinal game against Beaumont West Brook, which eliminated Clear Creek on Tuesday night.
