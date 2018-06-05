All-district awards — including two most valuable players — were plentiful for Galveston County high school baseball players in the 2018 postseason honors.
DISTRICT 24-6A
District champion Clear Falls led the way in the superlatives department, with Knights pitcher Braydon Fisher being named 24-6A’s MVP and Eddie Youngblood being picked as coach of the year. Promising Friendswood freshman Izaac Pacheco got the nod as district newcomer of the year.
Other all-district honors for each county team were as follows:
Clear Creek
Matthew Etzel (first team, outfielder), Garrett Poston (first team, pitcher), Alec Lamar (second team, catcher), Logan Spuler (second team, outfielder)
Clear Falls
Willis Coleman (first team, designated hitter), Jonathan Pascale (first team, pitcher), Graham Whittington (first team, outfielder), Braxton Gerek (honorable mention, outfielder), Cooper Timmons (honorable mention, second baseman)
Clear Springs
Michael Cervantes (first team, shortstop), Blake Schultz (first team, pitcher), Riley Schulz (first team, utility; second team, pitcher), Dylan Byrd (second team, catcher), Trey Luper (second team, outfielder)
Dickinson
Nathan Ingram (first team, utility; honorable mention, outfielder), Hunter Sims (first team, pitcher), Guy Garibay (second team, outfielder), Kam Johnson (honorable mention, outfielder)
Friendswood
Johnnie Nemecek (first team, outfielder), Bradley Wilcott (first team, pitcher), Calvin Whitaker (first team, second baseman), Brandon Deskins (second team, pitcher), Kevin Newkirk (second team, first baseman), Jake Davis (honorable mention, third baseman)
DISTRICT 23-5A
The Santa Fe Indians reaped the postseason rewards of winning the program’s first outright district championship since 2001, with catcher Josh Blankenship earning 23-5A MVP status and Ronnie Wulf receiving the coach of the year honor.
Other all-district selections for each county team were as follows:
Ball High
Austin Lawrence (first team, outfielder), Trent Raschke (first team, second baseman), Edgar Salinas (first team, shortstop), Dylan Whitehurst (first team, pitcher), Zane Spence (second team, pitcher)
Santa Fe
Rome Shubert (first team, pitcher), Jacob Long (second team, pitcher), Tyler Martin (second team, second baseman), Andrew Wardrup (second team, outfielder)
Texas City
Connor Higgs (first team, outfielder), Drake Jackson (first team, outfielder), Cotton Rasco (first team, designated hitter), Drayton Garza (second team, first baseman)
(1) comment
Great Job by the Tribe and all the local young men... Special shout out to Ronnie Wulf who always gets the Fe to the playoffs, and to my buddy Fred's son Trent from the island... who's mom is Santa Fe royalty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.