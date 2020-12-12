GALVESTON
Iron sharpens iron, as the old saying goes.
And O’Connell head boys basketball coach Derek Martin knows that if his Buccaneers are to achieve their state championship aspirations this season, they’ll need to test themselves against tough competition.
O’Connell did just that in its home gym Saturday afternoon, as the No. 1 state-ranked TAPPS Class 2A Bucs ended their game with an 11-1 run to edge the UIL Class 5A Santa Fe Indians 51-50.
“Once you get into the playoffs, you’re going to face people from different area with different looks, and they’re going to push you,” Martin said. “I told the guys that we want competition.”
The go-ahead basket for the Bucs came with about 40 seconds to play when Khristopher Johnson drove the lane and dished a beauty of a pass to Jackson Gonzalez for what turned out to be a game-winning layup.
Trailing 49-40 with just over 4 minutes to play, Khristian Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer to kickstart O’Connell’s game-changing late run. That was followed by a Raphfel Moss lay-in off a Khristopher Johnson assist, two made free throws by Khristian Johnson, and a strong bucket in the post from Khristopher Johnson.
After Gonzalez’s go-ahead basket, Santa Fe had a chance to tie the game at the free throw line with 25 seconds remaining on the clock, but only made the front end of the trip to the charity stripe. O’Connell missed on a one-and-one at the free throw line with 4.8 seconds left, and a Santa Fe heave from near half-court clanked off the side of the rim.
“One thing we had to do was just turn up our defensive intensity,” Martin said. “We were kind of standing flat-footed. They were coming off of screens and getting cuts to the basket, and we weren’t calling switches.
“But, we responded in the end when we needed to,” Martin added.
The Bucs got out to an 18-10 lead in the game, but a 12-2 Santa Fe run stretching from late in the first quarter to early in the second flipped the advantage to the Indians. Santa Fe led by as much as 31-24 in the first half, but two made free throws and a rim-rocking fast-break dunk from Moss trimmed the Indians’ advantage to 31-28 at halftime.
O’Connell grabbed the lead back with seven unanswered points to start the second half, but Santa Fe answered with a 6-0 run. A nice assist from Luke Waldrop set up a layup for Gonzalez to send the teams into the final quarter tied 37-37.
Christian Schanzer scored eight of the Indians’ points during a 12-3 run that saw them take the aforementioned 49-40 lead.
“Santa Fe came out here, and they were scrappy,” Martin said. “They hustle, they get after it, and they pushed us, and we needed that.”
Turning in top scoring performances for the Bucs were Khristian Johnson with 15 points, Khristopher Johnson with 14 points, and Moss with 11 points.
Schanzer was Santa Fe’s leading scorer with 14 points.
O’Connell will again test itself against a larger Galveston County neighbor 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Hitchcock. Santa Fe also will be back in action Tuesday night with a 6 p.m. game at Caney Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.