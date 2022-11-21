web only Boys basketball roundup for Nov. 21, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school boys basketballNON-DISTRICTSanta Fe 58, Brazoswood 48SANTA FEIn a well balanced effort Monday afternoon, the Santa Fe Indians logged a home win over Brazoswood.Four Indians players hit double-digit scoring in the game — Aaron Grimm (12 points), Kenny Torres (12 points), Dylan Dearmond (11 points) and Ivan Lloyd (10 points).Santa Fe will be back in action 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at O’Connell.Friendswood 52, Fort Bend Kempner 41SUGAR LANDThe Friendswood Mustangs started out the holiday week in strong fashion with a road win Monday afternoon over Kempner.Leading the way for the Mustangs were Noah Abebe (15 points) and Luke Ballard (14 points, 10 rebounds).Friendswood now gears up for another game, this time 1 p.m. Tuesday at home against Katy Cinco Ranch.Other scores:Lamar 58, Clear Springs 43Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available. James LaCombe Sports Editor 