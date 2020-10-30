LUTHERAN NORTH 40, BAY AREA CHRISTIAN 14
LUTHERAN
It was a tight contest heading into the fourth quarter until the Lutheran North Lions (4-2, 1-0 in district) blew the lid off the game with 21 consecutive points to defeat Bay Area Christian (2-3, 0-1) 40-14 in the Broncos district-opening game.
The Lions were up 19-14 heading into the fourth quarter when they put together three-scoring drives in the final period. Lutheran North got on the board with an 8-yard passing touchdown and a successful run on the two-point conversion attempt.
Lutheran North’s defense shut down Bay Area Christian’s steady offense in the fourth quarter. The Lions scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown under 4 minutes to go. With less than a minute to go, Lutheran North ripped a 71-yard rushing touchdown to put the game to bed.
The Lions struck first with a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter and a 30-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter but failed to complete both two-point conversion tries.
Bay Area Christian’s Smith Nave and Adam Atwell were the team’s highlights for Friday night’s game. Nave scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown, and Atwell scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
The Broncos will look to bounce back Friday at 7 p.m. at home against Westbury Christian (1-2, 0-1).
YOAKUM 49, HITCHCOCK 8
YOAKUM
The Yoakum Bulldogs (6-2, 2-2 in district) dominated the Hitchcock Bulldogs (5-4, 1-3) in every facet of Friday night’s game with a 49-8 victory.
Yoakum shut out Hitchcock’s offense through three quarters, and Yoakum recovered three fumbles against Hitchcock.
The Yoakum Bulldogs’ offense was able to put together at least one scoring drive in every quarter. Yoakum got the game going with a passing touchdown in the first quarter. Yoakum’s offense scored in the second quarter with a rushing and passing touchdown, and the Yoakum Bulldogs defense also got in on the scoring with a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Yoakum scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter and a passing touchdown in the fourth quarter. With less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Hitchcock finally got on the board when Shemar Johnson scored an 8-yard rushing touchdown. Hitchcock also converted the two-point conversion attempt with a run.
The Hitchcock Bulldogs will try to regroup against Hallettsville (6-2, 3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.
