La Marque scratched and clawed its way from a pair of deep deficits, yet the Cougars were unable to find life beyond Monday night.
Turnovers and shoddy free throw shooting proved too much for state-ranked La Marque to overcome as they fell to Corpus Christi West Oso 61-55 in overtime on Monday night in a boys basketball Region III-4A bi-district round game. With the loss, the Cougars end their season with a 21-12 record.
La Marque forced the extra session when Wayne Green's basket tied the game at 51-all with 13 seconds left in regulation, capping off an 11-4 run by the Cougars in the previous 6:12.
However, the Coogs weren't able to carry their momentum into overtime as West Oso's Carlos Terrazas hit a pair of baskets that gave the Bears (30-5) the breathing room they needed to begin to pull away. The Cougars would get within 58-55 in the final minute of play, yet it would be as close as they could get in a bid to advance to the area round.
Miscues (La Marque had 19 total turnovers) helped put the Cougars in the early deficit. West Oso led 17-7 after the first quarter and built the lead to as much as 22-10 in the second quarter before the Cougars got a huge jolt from Bryce Parson, who hit three straight treys that sparked a run from the Coogs that trimmed West Oso's margin to 27-21 at the half
The Cougars tied the score at 27-27 after Herman Raleigh's free throw early in the third, but again, the Bears started to distance themselves with an 11-2 run which helped them take a 43-35 going into the fourth quarter.
La Marque did not help its cause from the free throw line, hitting on just 7 of 18 attempts from the charity stripe.
Head coach Kevin Wilcox will face the challenge of reloading his squad, as nine of the players who suited up on Monday played their last games in La Marque uniforms.
