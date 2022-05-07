BAYTOWN
What a difference less than a day makes.
After Clear Springs won Game 1 of its Region III-6A bi-district best-of-three playoff series 15-4 over Strake Jesuit on Friday night, the Crusaders out-scored the Chargers by a combined 23-2 to sweep a doubleheader Saturday afternoon at Baytown Sterling High School and advance in the playoffs.
Strake Jesuit will face Deer Park in an area-round series next week.
GAME 2 — STRAKE JESUIT 12, CLEAR SPRINGS 2
Strake Jesuit belted out 12 base hits and got a solid performance from starting pitcher John Toney to claim the 12-2 win in Game 2 of the series.
In the top of the first, an RBI triple smashed to deep right-center field by Trey Duffield, an RBI sacrifice fly hit to center by Shane Pellegrino and an run-scoring groundout by Will Wachel gave the Crusaders a 3-0 lead, and then they tacked on two more runs in the top of the second on a two-run home run clubbed by Duffield over the left-field fence.
Clear Springs got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second after Chris Richnow reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second base on an error, stole third base and then came home on an RBI grounder from Andrew Fonte.
The Strake Jesuit offense kept churning, though, with two more runs in the top of the fourth on consecutive RBI grounders from Pellegrino and Kade Baron after the first two batters, Clay Richardson and Duffield, led off the inning with back-to-back walks.
The Chargers trimmed their deficit to 7-2 in the bottom of the fourth on a solo home run by Jose Vargas, but the Crusaders kept Clear Springs at arm’s length with a two-run double by Wachel in the top of the sixth, and with three more runs in the top of the seventh courtesy of a run-scoring double play and consecutive RBI singles by Pellegrino and Baron.
Toney tossed 6.2 innings with eight scattered hits, one earned run, no walks and six strikeouts before hitting his pitch count limit.
Leading the Crusaders’ hitting attack were Duffield (3-for-4), Richardson (2-for-4) and Pellegrino (2-for-4).
Having multi-hit games for the Chargers were Vargas (3-for-3) and Connor Habhab (2-for-4).
GAME 3 — STRAKE JESUIT 11, CLEAR SPRINGS 0 (5 INNINGS)
Strake Jesuit was even more effective in the decisive third game of the series, scoring a run in every inning and riding a one-hit shutout from starting pitcher Baron for the series-clinching 11-0 victory.
The Crusaders once again started the game with a three-run top of the first inning, as they got RBI knocks from Duffield with a double, Baron with a single and Wachel with a grounder.
Richardson’s RBI sac fly pushed the Strake Jesuit lead to 4-0 in the top of the second, and then the lead swelled to 6-0 in the top of the third on an RBI double from Wachel and a run-scoring error.
A four-run top of the fourth inning got the Crusaders into run-rule territory with a 10-0 lead, as Baron clubbed a two-run double to right-center, a run scored on a balk, and Harrison Acquaro laced an RBI single.
A run scored on an error in the top of the fifth for the Crusaders’ final tally.
Following a single from Mason Garza and a walk drawn by Vargas in the bottom of the first, Baron retired 12 Chargers batters in a row before Ryan Hernandez reached on a two-base error in the bottom of the fifth.
Baron finished with a dominant pitching line of 5 innings, one hit, no runs, one walk and six strikeouts in the abbreviated complete-game win, and he batted 3-for-4 at the plate for an all-around standout performance.
