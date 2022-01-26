Scores for Galveston County high school soccer

GIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES (TUESDAY)

Friendswood 5, La Porte 0

Manvel 2, Ball High 0

Baytown Sterling 2, Texas City 0

Bye: Santa Fe

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES (TUESDAY)

La Porte 2, Friendswood 1

Manvel 1, Ball High 0

Baytown Sterling 2, Texas City 1

Bye: Santa Fe

BOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES (TUESDAY)

Anahuac 8, La Marque 2

GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES (WEDNESDAY)

Clear Creek 1, Brazoswood 1 (Clear Creek wins PK shootout, 5-4)

Clear Falls 1, Dickinson 0

Bye: Clear Springs

BOYS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES (WEDNESDAY)

Clear Creek 1, Brazoswood 0

Dickinson 3, Clear Falls 0

Bye: Clear Springs

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

