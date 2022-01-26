Soccer roundup for Jan. 25/26, 2022 By JAMES LACOMBE The Daily News James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 26, 2022 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Scores for Galveston County high school soccerGIRLS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES (TUESDAY)Friendswood 5, La Porte 0Manvel 2, Ball High 0Baytown Sterling 2, Texas City 0Bye: Santa FeBOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES (TUESDAY)La Porte 2, Friendswood 1Manvel 1, Ball High 0Baytown Sterling 2, Texas City 1Bye: Santa FeBOYS DISTRICT 22-5A SCORES (TUESDAY)Anahuac 8, La Marque 2GIRLS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES (WEDNESDAY)Clear Creek 1, Brazoswood 1 (Clear Creek wins PK shootout, 5-4)Clear Falls 1, Dickinson 0Bye: Clear SpringsBOYS DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES (WEDNESDAY)Clear Creek 1, Brazoswood 0Dickinson 3, Clear Falls 0Bye: Clear Springs James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clear District Score Hydrography Bye Shootout Soccer Boy James LaCombe Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow James LaCombe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesFertitta's bigger Boardwalk arrives in GalvestonUpdate: Missing League City teen found and is safe, police sayPolice investigating two separate shootings in Texas CityMan charged in Galveston shooting; retaliation named as possible motiveRenovation on troubled Galveston apartment complex to begin this springBayou Vista mourns death of restaurant owner killed in shootingLa Marque woman charged in stabbing death called it self-defense, police sayHitchcock man killed in train track wreck identifiedGetting his kicks: Dickinson High School senior turning heads with footwear artGalveston man used coffin to smuggle people over border, feds say CollectionsPhotos of the Year 2021In Focus: Titans 28, Texans 25 CommentedJan. 6 most certainly was a pro-Trump insurrection (208) Jan. 6 should join the dates that live in infamy (110) Guest commentary: Caution to Trump followers: Don't drink the Kool-Aid (110) Republicans aren't the ones killing democracies (85) Vaccination rates in Galveston County 'hit a wall' as testing demand grows (81) According to my faith, we should obey our leaders (77) Look elsewhere for the truth about Jan. 6 (63) We'll be voting Democrats out starting in November (58) COVID is out of control because of leadership in US (49) Massive and mild: Omicron's surge looks different than earlier COVID waves in Galveston County (47)
