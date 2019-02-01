Scores and player statistics for Galveston County high school soccer
GIRLS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 4, Santa Fe 0
FRIENDSWOOD
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs came away with more than a victory in their match against the Santa Fe Lady Indians on Friday.
The Santa Fe team wore pink socks and sold those socks in honor of Friendswood head coach Laura Peter’s fight with breast cancer. All the profits of the socks Santa Fe sold were donated in Peter’s name for cancer research.
“I’m just really grateful,” Peter said.
Olivia Rhodes was a dominating force in Friendswood’s win, scoring two goals and assisting on the other two goals. Madysen Lutz and Pumarie Madden scored the other two Lady Mustangs goals, and Cessia Amaya and Lindsey Hudson assisted on Rhodes’ two goals.
Friendswood (2-0 in district) will be back in action 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Galena Park (2-0).
Texas City 4, Baytown Lee 0
BAYTOWN
The injury-plagued Texas City Lady Stings recorded their first district win in decisive fashion on the road Friday night.
Banged-up standout Karissa Victoria, on limited minutes, booted a ball into the back of the net off an Amanda Valdez assist in the 11th minute for a 1-0 lead. After Victoria was pulled, first-year varsity player Jacky Olivares added two goals off of assists from Jasmine Paz and Valdez.
Brooklyn Gallagher chested in a free kick ball from Paz for Texas City’s final goal. Demery Gandara was in goal for the shutout.
The Lady Stings (1-1 in district) will next host Goose Creek Memorial (N/A).
Other scores:
Galena Park 2, Ball High 1
DISTRICT 24-6A SCORES
Alvin 2, Clear Creek 1
BOYS
DISTRICT 22-5A
Friendswood 5, Santa Fe 2
SANTA FE
The Friendswood Mustangs stayed unbeaten in district play in a high-scoring victory over the Santa Fe Indians on Friday.
Brady Box, Josh Murphy, Arturo Sanchez, Ethan Gamer and Louis Catchpole each scored goals for Friendswood.
The Mustangs (2-0 in district) host Galena Park (N/A) in their next match 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Texas City 3, Baytown Lee 1
TEXAS CITY
The Texas City Stings scored two second-half goals to pull away from Baytown Lee for the win Friday night.
Alex Paz, Carlos Rodriguez and Juan Rodriguez all scored goals for the Stings. Alex Aguilera assisted on two of the goals.
Texas Ctity (1-1 in district) takes a road trip for its next match at Goose Creek Memorial (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Editor’s note: Will be updated if more information becomes available.
